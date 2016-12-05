12 Kid-Friendly Arts, Crafts and Snacks for Hanukkah

Hanukkah is almost here, and it's time to celebrate! Jump into the festivities with your kids with these 12 great projects. Welcome guests with a dreidel wreath, make a flameless menorah safe for babies and toddlers, decorate a Hanukkah house or cook up traditional sweet treats to celebrate the festival of light.

Hanukkah is almost here, and it's time to celebrate! Jump into the festivities with your kids with these 12 great projects. Welcome guests with a dreidel wreath, make a flameless menorah safe for babies and toddlers, decorate a Hanukkah house or cook up traditional sweet treats to celebrate the festival of light.

Photo credit: Felt So Cute

Dreidel wreath

Welcome friends and family to your home for Hanukkah with this gorgeous dreidel wreath, created by the author of the Felt So Cute blog. This simple project is easy to work on while watching TV or chatting with friends. The author even includes a link for purchasing those colorful dreidels. A beautiful way to decorate your front door and kick off the season!

Photo credit: Busy in Brooklyn

Hanukkah wall hanging

Count down the nights of Hanukkah with this felt wall hanging. The dreidel-shaped pockets are perfect for gelt, chocolate coins or toys. Chanie, author of the Busy in Brooklyn blog, offers easy instructions and printable templates for this no-sew project. You can even add your family name to the center stripe. Your kids will look forward to bringing this out every year!

Photo credit: Repeat Crafter Me

Felt menorah

Sarah, author of the Repeat Crafter Me blog, came up with this kid-friendly, no candle menorah. Another easy DIY project made from felt, this decor is interactive. Hang on the wall at a height easily reached by kids; then they can place and “light” the candles as they please.

Photo credit: Bible Belt Balabusta

Return of the Jedi mini figure menorah

Here’s another kid-friendly menorah, but this one is for kids who are into Lego. In this Star Wars version from the Bible Belt Balabusta blog, the candles are “lit,” using Castle Dragon Flames Lego pieces, starting with Hans Solo. But you can make your own with the mini figures you have on hand. Honor your kiddo's Lego obsession and celebrate the Jewish festival of lights right!

Photo credit: Chana's Art Room

Hanukkah snow globe

Everyone loves snow globes, and this craft is easily accomplished using a recycled jar. Use white glitter and a wooden dreidel for a natural look or go with colorful plastic dreidels with silver or gold glitter. Check out the Chana’s Art Room blog for instructions and a great tip for making that glitter snow fall more slowly after the snow globe is shaken.

Photo credit: HWTM

Marshmallow dreidels

Marshmallow plus chocolate? Yes please! These yummy candy dreidels are easy enough for kids to make, and double as fun favors to hand out over the holidays. The post includes a free printable Hanukkah tag to add the perfect touch.

Photo credit: Felt So Cute

Hanukkah house

Decorate a gingerbread house for Hanukkah! This house is so pretty you could display it after the holiday as winter decor — if your kids don’t eat it first! You can purchase kits that come with blue and white candy and frosting for decorating. Check out the post at the Felt So Cute blog for more inspiration and to see how her kids decorated their house. Try this sugar cookie kit, or this Wilton Gingerbread house kit, on Amazon.

Photo credit: Busy in Brooklyn

Torah cannoli

Chanie of the Busy in Brooklyn blog came up with this delicious and unique treat. She filled premade cannoli shells with a kid-friendly cream cheese mixture. Fill your own with whipped cream or the more traditional ricotta filling. Either way these will be gobbled up by kids and adults alike. Check the post for the recipe.

Photo credit: Tablespoon

Dreidel surprise cookies

You may not be able to spin these dreidels, but the surprise filling makes up for it! Fill the homemade cookies with nuts, fruit or candy to delight anyone who bites into these treats. This recipe takes some time to create, but it will be worth it! Get the step-by-step instructions here.

Photo credit: Living Sweet Moments

Hanukkah stained glass cookies

Here’s another cookie with a surprise inside, but this recipe is easy enough for even novice bakers. Use cookie cutters for the “window” or cut out shapes with a knife. You can make blue stained glass or use an assortment of colors for a dazzling effect. More instructions here!

Photo credit: Michael's

Perler bead Star of David gift tin

Looking for a way to package a Hanukkah gift? Make this Perler Bead Star of David tin and the package might outshine the present! The post by Michaels includes a pattern, instructions and even links for purchasing the supplies needed for this fun project.

Photo credit: Martha Steward

Woven dried fruit tart

For an elegant dessert, serve up this dried fruit tart by Martha Stewart. The woven lattice topping forms a Star of David pattern, and she says it’s easy to create! This will be the perfect finish for a Hanukkah meal.