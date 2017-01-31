ParentMap, February 2017 Issue

Appropriately labeled a fiercely multi-tasking whirling dervish, I recently registered for a two-month Mindful Self-Compassion (MSC) course at the University of Washington’s Center for Child and Family Well-Being. The class meets three hours a week (!) but it’s a fitting change to my routine since ParentMap’s editorial focus for 2017 is mindfulness.

One night in class, the teacher said: “When you numb the dark, you numb the light,” she concluded, that statement piercing me like a lightning bolt. “What we resist, persists,” she continued. “What we feel, we can heal.”

Those are words we all need to hear.

So join us on our year-long conversation with experts, educators and parents as we explore how families and schools use mindfulness to cultivate kindness, compassion and empathy.

