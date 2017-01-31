 
ParentMap, February 2017 Issue

ParentMap, February 2017 issue

Appropriately labeled a fiercely multi-tasking whirling dervish, I recently registered for a two-month Mindful Self-Compassion (MSC) course at the University of Washington’s Center for Child and Family Well-Being. The class meets three hours a week (!) but it’s a fitting change to my routine since ParentMap’s editorial focus for 2017 is mindfulness. 

One night in class, the teacher said: “When you numb the dark, you numb the light,” she concluded, that statement piercing me like a lightning bolt. “What we resist, persists,” she continued. “What we feel, we can heal.”

Those are words we all need to hear.

So join us on our year-long conversation with experts, educators and parents as we explore how families and schools use mindfulness to cultivate kindness, compassion and empathy.

Read the entire issue online.
 

Relationships:

Love in the Age of Diaper Duty

Regulars:

Dear Reader: A More Mindful Mom? I'll Believe It When I See It

Out & About: 

Spring Arts Extravaganza 2017: 24 Picks for Family Shows in Seattle

Please Touch: Museums With Free Art Spaces and Other Crafty-cool Programs

STREAM:

At the Heart of Computer Science

Feature:

How Mindfulness Can Change Your Family, Community and Life

 

 

ParentMap, January 2017 Issue

Dear Reader: This New Year's Resolution Is On My Mind

Inauguration Weekend 2017: Parents Plan, Protest and Provide Advice

