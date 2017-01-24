Giveaway: Tickets to 'A Dog's Purpose' Movie

Got a pooch fanatic in your midst? Here's your next movie night. We are giving away two passes to A Dog's Purpose (good for entire run of engagement) which includes one swag bag of movie promotional items.

This new movie stars a dog that "discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love. Reincarnated as multiple canines over the course of five decades, the lovable pooch develops an unbreakable bond with a kindred spirit named Ethan."

How to enter to win

Enter to win tickets to this feel-good movie below. The giveaway ends at Jan. 31, 2017, at midnight. ParentMap’s ultra-benevolent Giveaway Queen will contact the lucky winner soon after the giveaway ends. There will be six winners.



*By entering the giveaway, you agree to receive newsletters from ParentMap. We never sell, rent or share your email address or information. Read our giveaway rules and privacy policy for more details.