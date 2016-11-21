15 Magical (and Cheap) Holiday Outings in South Puget Sound

There are so many magical events during the holiday season that it can be tempting to try to do them all. But if you’re like most of Santa’s helpers, you’re likely on a budget. Here are some of our favorite affordable South Sound holiday outings to try. Hopefully we've included a few new ones for you!

For even more affordable holiday fun, check out our guide to the best budget-friendly holiday attractions around Seattle.

The annual Festival of Trees , benefitting the Mary Bridge Children's Hospital & Health Center, features 60 lavishly decorated trees at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. Public days are Saturday, Dec. 3 (10 a.m.–2 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 4 (9 a.m.–4 p.m.) and a special sensory-friendly vewing time is Friday, Dec. 2 (9 a.m.–1 p.m.). Play games in the lobby, have your picture taken with Santa, enjoy live community entertainment and more.

Price: $6/adult; $2/student ages 13–18; kids ages 12 and under free.

Providence Christmas Forest, Olympia

Another display of beautifully decorated trees is in Olympia at the Providence Christmas Forest. Tree displays are open to the public Wednesday–Thursday, Nov. 30–Dec. 1 and Saturday–Sunday, Dec. 3–4. Hours vary each day; check website. Saturday, Dec. 3 is Kids' Day, with a visit from Santa, kid-friendly performances and crafts hosted by the Hands On Children’s Museum.

Price: $6/adult and $1/child ages 11 and under.

Santa photo at W.W. Seymour Conservatory. Credit: Metro Parks Tacoma

Santa Visits the Conservatory, Tacoma

The historic W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory in Wright Park welcomes Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Have a photo taken with St. Nick amid the beautiful displays of holiday greenery and poinsettias. Enjoy refreshments served by volunteers and staff in period dress as well as crafts for kids.

Price: $3 suggested donation for entry to the Conservatory; $15 for professional photo with Santa

Santa Visits Old Town, Tacoma

Step back in time for charming holiday fun at the Job Carr Cabin Museum in Tacoma's old town. The cabin is a replica of one built by early Tacoma settler, Job Carr. Each year the museum holds a free holiday event with carolers, treats, a chance to meet Santa's reindeer and photos with Santa, this year on Saturday, Dec. 3., from 1–3:30 p.m. Photos with Santa and refreshments are provided while supplies last. Donations of non-perishable food items requested for St. Leo's Food Connection.

Price: Events at the Job Carr Cabin Museum are pay-what-you-can. For this event, the museum requests attendees bring non-perishable food donations. Santa photos will be available for download 1–2 weeks following the event.

Dickens Festival, Tacoma

For old-fashioned fun of a different era, Tacoma's Dickens Festival takes place in the Stadium district on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. This year's fest follows a Picadilly holiday circus theme, copmlete with big top tent, plus musicians, magicians, free carriage rides, vendors and the ever-popular Victorian costume contest. Featured artist DeAnna Riley of Vuelta la Luna performs acrobatics and comedy. In coordination with the Dickens Festival, the W.W. Seymour Conservatory in Wright Park offers children's stories, crafts, music and staff wearing period Victorian costumes.

Price: Dickens Festival; free; Seymour Conservatory entry; $3 suggested donation

Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park



Fantasy Lights, Spanaway

If you've already done Zoolights, or it's out of your budget, consider Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park, a less expensive, drive-through option from Pierce County Parks and Recreation. Fantasy Lights runs every evening from Nov. 24–Jan. 1, from 5:30–9 p.m. (including Christmas and New Year's). Families can stay warm and cozy while they drive slowly through the display and take in fanciful sights. A radio station plays accompanying holiday music. It’s half-corny/half-magical — the very best kind of holiday outing.

Price: $14/car; look for deals on select nights for half-off (just $7 for the whole carload) and discounts for tickets purchased in person at Lakewood Community Center and Sprinker Recreation Center or with this coupon.

More free or almost-free holiday outings in the South Sound and nearby

- Clam Lights, Renton: Head to Renton to take in Ivar's Clam Lights, a free holiday light display at Gene Coulon Memorial Park. Opening night, Friday, Dec. 2, includes photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus, welcome and lighting at 7 p.m., and the Dickens Carolers singing from the Argosy Christmas Ship from 8–8:20 p.m. A parade of boats will pass at 7:30 p.m. Clam Lights take place nightly through Dec. 2–Jan. 1, from 5–9 p.m.

- Reindeer at Watson's, Puyallup: We don’t know if they’re actually practicing for the big night, but you can see real-life reindeer, Donder and Blitzen, for free at Watson’s Greenhouse in Puyallup. Reindeer are on view daily through Dec. 24, during store hours.

- Gingerbread House workshops: There are lots of fun, but sometimes pricey, gingerbread-house-making events this time of year. Make one for free at a Pierce County Library event. Gingerbread house workshops take place at many branches, and all are welcome. Some events require registration, while others are drop-in. Check the Pierce County Library calendar of events for details.

Polar Plaza

- Skating at Polar Plaza, Tacoma: Polar Plaza has become a fun tradition for Tacoma-area families and this year it's open most dates from Nov. 19–Jan. 1. This temporary outdoor rink sets up shop every season in Tollefson Plaza in downtown Tacoma. Admission prices are no longer as cheap as they once were: they're now $11/adult, $10/youth, $8/BYO skates and $5/child age 5 and under. Check website for special events and occasional discounts, such as free kid with paying adult on Sunday, Jan. 1 (closing day).

Living nativity in Gig Harbor: If it fits with your family’s faith tradition, you might enjoy the annual living nativity at Discovery Baptist Church in Gig Harbor on Saturday–Sunday, Dec. 3–4, from 5–8 p.m. This event is free and it's an outdoor, walk-through event, so bundle up!

- Free holiday family movie: The Grand Cinema in Tacoma hosts a monthly free movie for families. December’s edition on Saturday, Dec. 17 is the holiday favorite, Elf. Free seats are limited to the first 100, so you’ll want to arrive early. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. showing.

- The Argosy Christmas ships: Watch the lighted boats go by for free and listen to the on-board choirs broadcast to shore. Check Dec. 11 and 15 for South Sound-area stops.

- Free puppet shows: Pierce County Library hosts free holiday marionette-in-the-round show that rotate around many branches. Your children will be captivated, and it’s free! Shows take place at various branches at various times on Dec. 10, 17 and 19.

- Insurance West Holiday Light Display: Insurance West, a business in Puyallup, hosts a free nightly light display and food drive this year, Nov. 28–Jan. 2, 6–9 p.m.

- If your family likes to see lights do-it-yourself style, try the Sky Island neighborhood in Bonney Lake, where neighbors try to out do each other with amazing light displays, including some set to music.

- The Lake Wilderness neighborhood in Maple Valley has also had many brightly lit homes in the past. While it’s obviously free to drive yourself around, you may want to bring some canned food, as some houses take donations on behalf of the food bank.

If you have a favorite South Sound event we missed, or a seasonal deal we should know about, do let us know!

Editor's note: This article was originally published in 2014 and updated for 2016.