8 Ways to Display Kids’ Art

Forgotten what your fridge looks like under dusty layers of your child’s paintings and drawings? One way to cut through the clutter is to rotate art — in with the new, out with the old. In theory, nothing could be easier than using good old-fashioned fridge magnets. But in real life (or at least mine), that doesn’t actually happen. The resulting accumulation looks messy rather than giving a budding Picasso’s masterpieces the proud placement they deserve.

In search of an alternative, I discovered clips (avilable in office supply shops as well as hardware outlets). A gallery of clips makes it easy to swap art in and out, so new and special pieces get their moment in the spotlight. Plus, you can locate a gallery in any room, wherever you have wall space. Here are some more perks of using clips, along with eight inspiring strategies for displaying your little one’s latest and greatest.

1. Get wired

Ikea’s Dignitet curtain wire is a Houzz fan favorite for displaying kids’ art; it uses curtain hooks with clips. In this garage-turned-playroom, art hangs from four strands of wire. The stainless steel fixtures have the same industrial vibe as the garage hardware. A large-scale graphic anchors the center of the gallery wall, balancing the overall look. Double strands of Ikea’s Dignitet curtain wire display art above an activity table in this toddler boy’s bedroom.

2. Hang curtain rods

Rods give this art display a more substantial look than wires. Their darker metallic color contrasts with the white wall and picks up the darker wood tones in this boys’ bedroom.

In this astronomy-themed child’s room, more substantial rods to support heavier pails of supplies have been combined with thinner wires to display lightweight art. The art and white pails stand out against the navy walls; the paint color represents the night sky.

3. Rethink picture rails

Clips attached to child-height boards are a new take on picture rails. Painting the boards the same color as the wall and evenly spacing the clips give a display of different-size artworks a sense of order. The lower height also leaves room above for family photos and inspirational fine art.

4. Stock up on office supplies

Attach binder clips to pegboard, nail them directly to a wall or pin them to a bulletin board to display art.

5. Group clipboards

Using same-size clipboards gives art of different sizes a more uniform look in this gallery above a stairway. Clipboards work particularly well with vertical pieces, especially ones on standard-size sheets of paper. Try brightly colored acrylic ones for some playful color.

6. Use clothes hangers

Group several together on a wall for a gallery effect, as in this bedroom, or hang one anywhere, even on a doorknob, for an unexpected artistic flourish.

7. Go with classic clothespins

Wooden clothespins paired with twine make for an easy DIY art display in this playroom. A jump rope with wooden handles holds art attached with clothespins. The rope, along with woven baskets and a plush rug, adds texture while staying true to this playroom’s neutral palette.

8. Personalize clothespins

These novelty clothespins with mini blackboard slates spell out this budding artist’s name in her bedroom. Painted clothespins stenciled with numbers and letters pick up the learning-inspired theme in this boys’ bedroom.