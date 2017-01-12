How to Take Your Kid to a Political March, Parade or Other Large Event
Organizers offer their know-how on navigating a crowded event with your family
Attending such a large event can make lifelong memories, adds Liz Hunter-Keller, chair of public relations for the Womxn’s March, a silent march cheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 in Seattle that's being held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, D.C.
“This is an invaluable experience for kids,” she says. “There is nothing like it. Kids will remember and cherish for their entire lives what a large group of people can do in the face of fear and uncertainty.”
But there can also be plenty of fear and uncertainty as a parent trying to decide if such an event is family-friendly. Big events like the the Womxn’s March — which, as of publishing, has more than 33,000 RSVPs on Facebook — can intimidate even the most staunch of supporters when they’ve got a child in tow. But with enough forethought, any large event — be it a parade to celebrate a championship sports team or a political rally — can work with kids.
First, do your research
Look for (or ask about) family staging areas, nursing tents, extra porta potties, unblocked march routes and visible volunteer teams. Be sure to check the weather forecast before you go for extra protection against a later meltdown.
Then, prepare yourself
Consider going to the event with other families or partnering with friends without attending children to maintain sufficient supervision of kids in large crowds. Although the goal is always to stick together, some of Anderberg’s sources recommend giving your kids emergency contact cards and even medical waiver forms in case you get separated.
And prepare your kids
“Protesting breaks a lot of social boundaries,” Green says. “We had to talk about why those rules are OK to break in certain circumstances.”
Before the event
- In an age-appropriate way, explain that the event is about and why you believe it’s important.
- Prepare your kids for what to expect, especially anything that might be frightening, like police in riot gear and people shouting.
- Let them know what is expected of them including how long they may have to stay and how far they’ll have to walk.. Let them know which behavior rules might be relaxed — shouting, walking in the street — and which are iron-clad — no violence, for example.
- Tell them how best to participate. Can they hold signs? Join in any chanting?
- Explain how to recognize volunteers whose job it is to maintain order and assist participants.
- Make sure your kids know to stay with you but explain what to do if you get separated.
The day of the event
- Have kids use the restroom before the event starts.
- Make sure your kids are wearing comfortable shoes, sunscreen, staying hydrated and warm (or cool) enough, just as you do in less stimulating circumstances.
- Be responsive both to your kids and conditions. Pay attention to the individuals and atmosphere around you, and keep an eye on social media to know what’s going on ahead of you.
- Be willing to leave early if kids get scared, overwhelmed or tired. If tension gets high, get out.
- After the event, talk to your kids about it. Tell them about the outcome and get their impressions.
