 
A Lecture with Dr. John Gottman
Thursday, May 4, 2017
7 p.m.
Temple De Hirsch Sinai, Seattle

The greatest gift parents can give their child is a loving marriage. Just as Masters and Johnson were pioneers in the study of human sexuality, so Dr. John Gottman has revolutionized the study of marriage. Dr. Gottman has been studying marriage, couples and parent-child relationships for over four decades. Learn what you can do to have a harmonious and long-lasting relationship from the country's foremost relationship expert.
 
 
 

 

 Gottman HeadshotJohn Gottman, Ph.D. is world-renowned for his work on marital stability and divorce prediction, involving the study of emotions, physiology, and communication.  A New York Times bestselling author, he has conducted over 40 years of groundbreaking research with thousands of couples.

 
 
 
 
