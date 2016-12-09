admin

ParentMap Lecture Series gives easy access to experts on a range of relevant issues for those supporting children's healthy development. Families, educators and professionals all will find topics in the series that will enrich, educate and inspire their journey.

Tame the Tears: Parenting Positively

A Lecture with Laura Kastner, Ph.D.

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The Brockey Conference Center, West Seattle

Are you finding yourself losing patience with your child? Wondering how you can teach, model and have better tools for managing emotions? Learn skills to help encourage positive behavior, manage dreaded tantrums (yours and theirs!), teach emotional intelligence and strengthen the needed bond between child and parent with Dr. Laura S. Kastner. Are you finding yourself losing patience with your child? Wondering how you can teach, model and have better tools for managing emotions? Learn skills to help encourage positive behavior, manage dreaded tantrums (yours and theirs!), teach emotional intelligence and strengthen the needed bond between child and parent with Dr. Laura S. Kastner.

Dr. Laura S. Kastner is a clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington and author of Getting to Calm: The Early Years.

From Peek-a-boo to Paid Leave:

Making Career, Child Care and Family Work

A Lecture with Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Town Hall, Seattle



The constant juggle of family and work is one of the biggest challenges you’ll face as a parent. Join MomsRising founder Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner for a lively discussion around maternity and paternity paid leave, on-ramping and off-ramping in the workplace, child care, gender equality and finding ways to make it all work for you and your family.

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner is the co-founder of grassroots organization and media outlet MomsRising . She has been involved in public policy and grassroots engagement for more than two decades.

Kids, Chemicals and Creating a Safe Home:

What's Lurking Behind the Labels?

A Lecture with Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Village Theatre, Issaquah

From plastic toys to body lotion, our children’s interactions with potentially harmful chemicals are cause for concern. Learn about the research on dangers posed by common household products and potential solutions with Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana. Leave with practical tips on how to make your home safer.



Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana is a principal investigator at the Center for Child Health, Behavior and Development, an associate professor of pediatrics at UW, an adjunct associate professor in the UW Dept. of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences and an attending physician at Seattle Children’s.

Happy Marriage, Happy Family:

Using Science to Strengthen Relationships

A Lecture with Dr. John Gottman

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Temple De Hirsch Sinai, Seattle

The greatest gift parents can give their child is a loving marriage. Just as Masters and Johnson were pioneers in the study of human sexuality, so Dr. John Gottman has revolutionized the study of marriage. Dr. Gottman has been studying marriage, couples and parent-child relationships for over three decades. Learn what you can do to have a harmonious and long-lasting relationship from the country's foremost relationship expert.

John Gottman, Ph.D. is world-renowned for his work on marital stability and divorce prediction, involving the study of emotions, physiology, and communication. A New York Times bestselling author, he has conducted over 40 years of groundbreaking research with thousands of couples.



