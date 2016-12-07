 
Arts | Outings + Activities | Holidays | Seattle | South Sound

Please Touch: Museums With Free Art Spaces and Other Crafty-cool Programs

Kid-friendly? Check. Culture? Check. Free options? Yep. These 7 Seattle-area museums have it all.

« Previous Next » All
Free art spaces

It’s wet and it’s cold. You want to get out of the house and show your kid some art. But museums are notoriously no-touch zones, and no one wants to pony up for admission only to have a screaming toddler cut the visit short. But did you know that many Seattle-area museums offer art spaces — some available free of charge — and other programs that encourage crafting, art exploration and sensory fun? We round up some family- and wallet-friendly options in town, and, just for December, nearby holiday attractions.

Hot tip: Several local library systems let you "borrow" museum passes; check Seattle Public Library; Tacoma Public Library; Pierce County Library System; and King County Library System.)  

« Previous Next »
Free art spaces 7. Volunteer Lynn Yoshimoto demonstrates sumi-e painting at the Seattle Asian Art Museum. “It crosses all age levels and abilities,” she said. Photo: JiaYing Grygiel Wing Luke Museum. Photo credit: JiaYing Grygiel Bellevue Arts Museum. Photo credit: JiaYing Grygiel Henry Art Gallery. Photo credit: JiaYing Grygiel Tacoma Art Museum free art space Running to the Henry Art Gallery. Photo credit: Elisa Murray

Related Articles:

Wing Luke Scores With 'Who's Got Game?' Exhibit

Show and Tell: The New Tacoma Art Museum

From Brown Bears to 'ArtArt': Preview of Eric Carle Exhibition at Tacoma Art Museum

Visit Seattle-Area Museums for Free!

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment

Read Next

ParentMap
PublicationsBooksAbout UsContact UsDistributionMediaAdvertiseSubmissionsJobs
Privacy Policy | © ParentMap |