Please Touch: Museums With Free Art Spaces and Other Crafty-cool Programs

It’s wet and it’s cold. You want to get out of the house and show your kid some art. But museums are notoriously no-touch zones, and no one wants to pony up for admission only to have a screaming toddler cut the visit short. But did you know that many Seattle-area museums offer art spaces — some available free of charge — and other programs that encourage crafting, art exploration and sensory fun? We round up some family- and wallet-friendly options in town, and, just for December, nearby holiday attractions.

Mural on the Seattle Art Museum’s art ladder, “The Shape of Sound,” by Jason Puccinelli. Photo: JiaYing Grygiel



Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle

Free days: First Thursdays (but note that SAM is always free for kids 12 and under; and the lobby art spaces are alway free)

The most amazing thing about SAM’s free lobby space is how huge it is. You only pay admission for the upper two floors of galleries (which are tough to browse with grabby children anyway), and the entire lower level is free. Come in through the museum entrance at First Avenue and University Street, and you’ll find so much free square footage to wander and explore and soak in visual inspiration. Toddlers will love the toy-filled terrace outside the museum restaurant, and climbing the grand staircase punctuated by ancient Chinese marble statues. For school-age kids, there’s an open studio stocked with art supplies halfway up the staircase and a “think tank” at the top where they can leave a message. Bonus: look for the wheelchair ramp winding around the think tank — there’s a surprise mural inside (see photo above).

Pro tip: If you want to visit the upstairs galleries with your PEPs peeps or another group, you can request free community passes on the SAM website.

Holiday fun: Pike Place Market is just a block away — check out our guide here. Downtown, the annual holiday must-sees include the Sheraton’s gingerbread houses (Harry Potter-themed this year) and the Teddy Bear Suite at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel. Go early in the season or on a weekday to avoid crazy long lines. Parking tip: Take the bus downtown or try parking at City Target’s garage (across the street from SAM) – a $20 purchase gets you two hours of validated parking.

Volunteer Lynn Yoshimoto demonstrates sumi-e painting at the Seattle Asian Art Museum. “It crosses all age levels and abilities,” she said | Photo credit: JiaYing Grygiel

Seattle Asian Art Museum, Volunteer Park, 1400 E. Prospect St., Seattle

Free days: First Thursdays, first Saturdays and second Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m. Kids 12 and under always free

What to do: The Seattle Art Museum’s original site at Volunteer Park is a jewel-box of an Art Deco building. On first Saturdays, along with free admission, SAAM holds Family Day with art-making, a kids’ movie screening, gallery tours and sometimes performances. If you miss a free day, note that admission is a suggested donation ($6–$9) and kids 12 and under are always free. There’s a play room at the south end of the museum, with blocks, dress-up clothes, books and puppets. Visit now, because SAAM closes in spring 2017 for a two-year renovation. Currently highlights include the Tabaimo exhibit (through Feb. 26). You’ll find eight luminous video installations that are modern takes on traditional Japanese imagery. Even my hard-to-please toddler was mesmerized by “Haunted House,” where he got to wear headphones and watch a periscope scanning a cityscape. We saw a family making hand shadows over the butterflies and dragonflies flitting through another video.

Tip: There’s no place to buy food inside Volunteer Park, so remember to pack your own snack. Eating is okay in the museum’s central atrium, but not in the galleries.

Nearby holiday fun: The gorgeous Volunteer Park Conservatory is located on the north end of the park, and its free days are the same as SAAM, first Thursdays and first Saturdays. Kids 12 and under are always free and adults are only $4 admission. Look for the model train display (through Jan. 1) and visit with a cartoon-drawing Santa on Dec. 10. The conservatory will also host free holiday events with cookies and cocoa on Dec. 15, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience | Photo credit: Otto Greule

Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St., Seattle

Free days: First Thursdays

What to do: This beautifully restored historic building is dedicated to Asian-American history and art. On First Thursdays, the museum’s free admission day, sit in for toddler story time at 11:30 a.m., followed by an art activity. Look for the colorful room just for little kids tucked in the galleries upstairs. School-age kids can appreciate the slew of themed tours (additional cost, some discounted on First Thursday), from food tastings to historical tours to Bruce Lee’s hangouts. Heads up: A new exhibit on sports, You've Got Game, opens Friday, Dec. 9, and promises to have lots of kid appeal and fun activities. (Check back next week for my review on ParentMap.com.)

Holiday fun: This isn’t the neighborhood for cocoa and candy canes — think roast duck and hand-cut noodles. Need recommendations? Check out our our guide to the ID here.

Bellevue Arts Museum | Photo credit: JiaYing Grygiel

Bellevue Arts Museum, 510 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue

Free days: First Fridays; and the entire first floor of BAM is free any day

What to do: In Bellevue Arts Museum's space on the ground floor, a giant mobile by Aaron Haba hangs in the center of the atrium, and a quilt exhibit (through Jan. 15) is on display along the community education gallery. But it’s worth your museum dollars ($10–$12, kids 6 and under free) to visit the two upper levels of galleries. Each floor has its own “Imagination Station,” where visitors can cut, draw and create. “Our hope is that people can use these spaces to unwind, work together, and participate in the artistic process,” says Julia Miller, BAM’s youth and family education coordinator. On the third floor, kids can experiment with metal rubbings (through Feb. 5); and the second-floor Imagination Station is an explosion of colors and shapes, with sunlight streaming in the floor-to-ceiling windows. Building activities are suited for all ages, and there’s a quiet nook for reading (or nursing).

Gingerbread bonus: Almost every Saturday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m., BAM hosts a drop-in kids’ craft in its lobby. You don’t need to pay museum admission, just the materials fee to participate. On Dec. 10 and 17, the gingerbread workshop ($8) is money well spent. All of the fun, and none of the mess in your house. Yes!

Holiday fun: Through Dec. 24, you can see Bellevue's nightly holiday parade, Snowflake Lane, right outside the museum’s doors. Costumed dancers perform every evening at 7 p.m. And it’s easy to wrap up your holiday shopping between the museum store and BAM’s neighbors, Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square.

Chuck Close portrait on view at the Henry Art Gallery | Photo credit: JiaYing Grygiel

Henry Art Gallery, 4100 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle

Free days: Every Sunday

What to do: Plan your visit to this small, wonderful contemporary art museum on the UW campus for a Sunday, when you’ll find free admission and free parking, including inside the University of Washington Central Parking Garage next door. The Henry is small (read: easy to navigate on short attention spans) and has a little café conveniently inside for a snack break. The lower level gallery boasts two-story ceilings, the perfect space to showcase contemporary installations (remember the balloons?). Currently on view are whimsical sculptures carved from wood, through Jan. 15. Upstairs, you’ll finding stunning portraits by hometown hero Chuck Close, through April 2 (FYI, there is lots of nudity in the exhibit).

Since free Sundays began in March, free admissions at the Henry have increased by 36 percent, says museum spokeswoman Dana Van Nest. Sweeten the deal by visiting on the second Sunday of every month (Dec. 11 this month), when there’s a free, drop-in ArtVenture program for families. Ballard mom Maura McCulloch brought her two kids, 5 and 3, to the Henry for their first visit in November. While their ArtVenture paintings were drying, the family stopped by the University of Washington's Suzzallo Library (which looks like something out of Hogwarts). “We were just trying to figure out something fun and new on a rainy day,” McCulloch said.

Holiday fun: Knock off your holiday shopping list at the University Bookstore just two blocks away. The children’s section upstairs is bright and inviting, with a block table, comfy couch and play tent for kids to explore while parents browse. Make it an extra happy holidays for mom (or whoever does the cooking) by picking up takeout. There’s an international buffet of eateries along the Ave, but our household favorite is Rocking Wok, less than two miles away.

“Hedonic Reversal” prints, by Rodrigo Valenzuela, on view at the Frye Art Museum | Photo credit: JiaYing Grygiel

Frye Art Museum, 704 Terry Ave., Seattle

Free days: Always

What to do: The current exhibition at the always-free Frye Museum on First Hill, To: Seattle | Subject: Personal, is contemporary, and the pieces are big and graphic enough to catch a little person’s attention. The show runs through Jan. 8. Need another good reason to visit the Frye this month? The free museum parking lot closes in January to become one of those ubiquitous building sites.

How does free theater and free art education sound to you? On the first Friday of the month (next up is Jan. 4), kids ages 3 to 5 can watch storytellers from Seattle Children’s Theatre perform in the galleries, then create a project with the Frye’s art educators in the studio upstairs. Register online a month in advance if you want to snag a spot — the program is super popular and the spaces go fast.

Nearby holiday fun: Catch some falalalala’s at one of Town Hall’s holiday performances. You can hear the Seattle Girls’ Choir and Celtic group Magical Strings on Dec. 10.

Art educator Jasmine Brown (left) demonstrates how to make crepe paper flowers in the Tacoma Art Museum Studio | Photo credit: JiaYing Grygiel

Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma

Free days: Third Thursdays, and other discounted days here

What to do: Head south on I-5 to Tacoma, where the Tacoma Art Museum's hands-on studio is always open and always free. When TAM’s expansion opened in 2014, the studio moved downstairs just off lobby, where art supplies and inspiration are easily accessible. “It’s for adults, it’s for kids, everyone from babies to grandmas,” said Britt Board, Tacoma Art Museum's (TAM) community engagement and studio program manager. “They’re more than welcome to come in and make art.” When your kids are done creating, take a (free) walk over the Bridge of Glass to get your fill of Chihuly. Also, The Children’s Museum of Tacoma is just next door to TAM and admission is by donation.

Nearby holiday fun: Tollefson Plaza, at South 17th Street and Pacific Avenue, turns into an ice skating rink for the season, through Jan. 1.

Running to the Henry Art Gallery | Photo credit: Elisa Murray

Tips for visiting art museums with small children

From Michelle Hagewood, assistant curator of school, youth, and family programs at the Henry Art Gallery and mom of an almost-2-year-old daughter:

• No matter what age your kids are, have a conversation before going. Give kids a heads up there may be things they want to touch, but can’t. Talk through the reasons.

• In no-touch galleries, hold hands, put hands in pockets or bring a favorite toy your child can hold.

• Sketching in galleries is encouraged! Bring a little notebook and pencil.

• Make walking through galleries a game. For bigger kids, use brochures as a scavenger hunt. Small children can play seek and find to look for faces, shapes or colors.

From Regan Pro, Kayla Skinner deputy director for education and public programs at the Seattle Art Museum and mom of a 3-year-old son with another baby due in January:

• Keep the visit really short and feeling self-directed. Ask your child what he’s interested in, what he’d like to look at.

• Engage your kids by having them move like a painting, or pose like a sculpture.

• You can always bring a stroller in to help corral your family and keep them moving.

• Be aware of where the bathrooms and family spaces are for when you need a break.