Mission: Hotel With a Swimming Pool

Photo credit: Suncadia

Seasoned parents know this travel tip well: Got an unexpected rainy day on your vacation? Pull out those packed swimsuits and hit up the hotel’s indoor pool. But here’s a radical idea--what if the steamy hotel pool is the destination?

With winter’s endless grey skies above us, your family may be dreaming of a tropical escape to a warm oasis. If jetting away to Maui isn’t in the cards this year, we’ve got some much cheaper, closer ideas for wading, sliding and splashing, from close-to-home hotels to further-flung lodges. Some have kid-friendly restaurants onsite so you never have to leave the cozy confines of the hotel all weekend long.

When it comes to kids, not all hotel pools are created equal. Some inns boast intimate, kidney-shaped lagoons for couples, or narrow lap pools popular with business travelers — we didn’t include those. All of these hotel options have kid-friendly pools that welcome children (though a few may have restricted hours, check when you book).

A few tips: Swimsuits are slower to dry out naturally between uses in our humid winters, so pack an extra suit or make ample use the hotel room’s heater or hair dryer. Don’t assume the hotel towels will be generous enough in size for pool use, so pack your own beach towels if this is important to you. Hotel pools rarely have lifeguards on duty (even less so in the off-season) so keep a close eye on your kids in the pool. And most importantly — have fun!

Read on for seven fantastic weekend escapes to hotel pools that will rev up your family’s winter with some faux tropical warmth.

Suncadia Resort pool

3600 Suncadia Trail, Cle Elum, • $199 and up (plus resort fee) • 509-649-6400

Surrounded by thousands of acres of Ponderosa pine forest and snow-capped Cascade peaks, this deluxe 250-room lodge has plenty going for it both inside (a grand lobby with fireplace and several cozy nooks, luxury guest rooms with soaker tubs and million-dollar views) and outside (hiking and biking trails, cross-country skiing and sledding in winter). Just a short drive or shuttle hop from the lodge sits Suncadia’s ultra-modern swimming pool facility and fitness center, boasting a huge indoor pool with two adventurous waterslides (218 and 271 feet in length, kids must be at least 42 inches tall), a hot tub, steam room and cedar sauna, plus two heated, steamy outdoor pools. Note: Unless you book a special package that includes the resort fee, it’s an additional cost of $29 that gets your family use of the pool and fitness facilities plus parking throughout the resort, shuttle service, and wifi. Suncadia’s Portals restaurant makes the most amazing filet mignon you’ll remember for days, and welcomes kids with a bucket of crayons and platefuls of faves like mac n’ cheese. But if you’re on a budget, Roslyn’s Village Pizza is just a few miles away. Tip: In December, Suncadia plans a range of holiday activities, from Santa sightings to "Elf Tuck-ins," ice skating and more. Check the calendar.

1763 Comox St., Vancouver, BC • $115 and up • 604-688-7711

Deeply green parks, sizzling isakayas, fabulous shopping and even more fabulous currency exchange rates make Vancouver a perfect weekend family getaway for Puget Sounders — but make the trip in winter and you’re almost sure to be having all that fun in the misty rain. That’s why heated indoor pools are so abundant in Vancouver hotels, waiting to warm you up after spending the day under an umbrella. Much more affordable than the posh chain hotels that dot downtown is the Coast Plaza Hotel & Suites, set in the heart of the hip West End just steps from Denman Street’s noodle houses, cupcake bakeries and funky shops, and a few blocks from Stanley Park and English Bay Beach. Family-sized suites include full kitchens, and there’s a supermarket right around the corner. The indoor pool room is nothing to write home about, just a basic swimming pool surrounded by fun desert oasis wall murals, though it’s never crowded and your kids may even have it all to themselves.

Residence Inn, Portland

2115 S.W. River Parkwy, Portland, OR • $159 and up • 503-552-9500

On the south end of Portland’s downtown is Riverplace, a triangle of land that’s been transformed over the past few decades from a forgotten brownfield into a vibrant urban neighborhood along the Willamette River waterfront with a marina, luxury condos, a few hotels and good restaurants (lunch over lattes and panini at Upstream Coffee across from the marina). Though the Residence Inn is a bit of a walk into the downtown shopping district, the streetcar stops literally right outside the hotel lobby doors, and the paved waterfront esplanade is one block away. Like all Marriott Residence Inns, the digs here are extra spacious for families with suites and full kitchens. Watch the cold drizzle fall on the huge skylight above from the warmth of the spacious indoor pool. The large tiled pool room has a few walls of windows to let plenty of daylight in while keeping the winter weather out, and also houses a steamy hot tub and several modern lounge chairs.

McMenamins pool, Bothell

18607 Bothell Way N.E., Bothell • $135 and up • 425- 398-0122

Your kids may recoil at the thought of going to “school” for a weekend getaway, but rest assured there’s nothing academic about splashing around in a huge indoor pool ringed with tropical plants, or catching a first-run flick at the onsite movie theatre (there’s almost always a kid-friendly choice). Converted from an art deco-era junior high school into the McMenamins’ newest offbeat lodging creation, the Anderson School seems tailor made for near-home weekend “staycations” for all ages, but especially for families with kids in their teens prone to boredom. After a few hours in the pool, kids can play a few rounds of shuffleboard or pinball at the Woodshop pub and game room (there are three restaurants in all!), then steal some “alone time” with a book and a root beer in one of the many hideaway sofas and lounge chairs throughout the property. Whimsical artwork decorates the walls throughout the hotel (even the bed headboards are works of art) and all guestrooms have an ensuite bath.

Hotel Bellevue

11200 S.E. Sixth St., Bellevue • $280 and up • 425-454-4424

Attached to the exclusive Bellevue Athletic Club, this posh hotel gives guests full use of the uber-luxe club’s many fitness facilities, including its two beautiful Olympic-sized indoor pools set at different temperatures (there’s an outdoor heated pool as well) and two-tiered hot tubs. Also part of the complimentary fitness facility are indoor tennis courts, fitness classes, multiple cardio rooms, racquetball courts, pilates studio, climbing gym and more. There’s also a full-service spa, four restaurants, and a professionally staffed childcare room. Guest rooms have lots of luxury touches like fluffy robes, down comforters, premium bath products, and a terrace or balcony. Though you’re several blocks from downtown shopping, the hotel provides two chauffeured town cars available for guests, gratuity only. Popular with business travelers during the week, there’s often plenty of vacancy on off-season weekends (and more affordable rates — look for discounted web specials as winter sets in).

Lake Quinault Lodge. Photo credit: Maurice King, flickr cc

345 S. Shore Road, Quinault, Olympic Peninsula • $78 and up • 360-288-2900

The verdant rain forest is best enjoyed in the actual rain, with its spongy forest floor, lush ferns and drippy moss canopy. And there’s a bonus, too — all that chilly winter rain means more vacancy and jaw-dropping rates at this historic national park lodge. In the lobby is a grand brick fireplace flanked by overstuffed leather chairs, the logical spot to warm up with some hot cocoa after a walk through the sky-high cedars. But tucked away off the lobby is another warm-up spot — an indoor heated pool with wood-paneled walls and large windows so you can keep an eye out for rainforest birds on the tree limbs outside. There’s also a game room and restaurant. Although rooms in the craftsman-style main lodge are attractively packed with period antiques and feature claw-foot tubs, families will probably be more comfy in one of the larger rooms or suites in the more modern detached buildings.

Alderbrook Lodge pool

10 E Alderbrook Dr, Union • $253 and up • 360-898-2145

Hood Canal is shaped like an arm, and right at its “elbow” sits the tiny and picturesque town of Union. Once the vacation destination for the families of wealthy Seattle lumber barons in the late 19th century, Union retains its appeal as a quick, scenic getaway thanks in large part to the refurbished craftsman-style Alderbrook Resort & Spa (the famous local shellfish bounty doesn’t hurt tourism, either, and you’ll find fresh oysters on every local menu). Inspired by stately Northwest national park lodges, Alderbrook’s large communal lobby is anchored by a 30-foor stone fireplace and supported by peeled-log beams, creating a cozy, rustic ambiance for family board games or curling up with a book. Guest rooms are modern and deluxe, and each has a window seat that doubles as a daybed for extra lounging space (there are also several cute cottages with kitchenettes). The star attraction for winter trips is the huge glass-enclosed indoor heated pool (styrofoam noodles provided) and kidney-shaped whirlpool, plus steam room, sauna and fitness center. Parents can book a service at the on-site spa while kids enjoy a crafting session or dig into a s’mores kit at the outdoor fireplace. The lodge’s high-end restaurant specializes in seasonal Northwest cuisine and is delicious but pricey — there’s a cheaper pub right across the highway. Bonus: Alderbrook has Santa photos, hoilday cruises and other fun December events. Check the calendar.