Ho-ho-holiday Fun on the Cheap: Best Budget-friendly Holiday Attractions in Greater Seattle

Hogwarts Express in gingerbread at Sheraton Seattle. Photo credit: Spike Mafford

Feeling flush this year? Neither are we. But don't worry — a tight budget doesn't mean you have to consign yourself to a dull holiday season. We’ve compiled a list of events that won't tax your wallet. Another bonus, many of these events can be unscheduled; drop by whenever the mood strikes you. (Note: Is there a favorite cheap holiday thrill you'd like to share with readers? Email emurray@parentmap.com.)

1. Live reindeer at Swansons, North Seattle

Visit Swansons Nursery in North Seattle to take a look at a pair of real live reindeer (and a camel) is a low-key outing that you can take anytime. Enjoy Swansons' displays of gorgeous — and pricey — greenery, ornaments and bulbs at your own risk. There's also an amazing holiday train set-up (this year's theme is How the Grinch Stole Christmas), a fish pond and more. On select days through Dec. 22, Santa is in in the house; you can schedule your photo visit online. Also, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29–Dec. 14, Santa will be strolling through the nursery from 3–5 p.m.

Details: Starting with a festive two-day opening event in mid-November, the Christmas critters will be on display daily through Dec. 24 during open hours. Look for special events such as a pet adoption mobile drive-by. 9701 15th Ave. N.W., Seattle.

2. Snow flurries at Pacific Place, downtown Seattle

Gather in Pacific Place's atrium (Sixth and Pine, downtown Seattle) every evening through Dec. 24 for a flurry of white stuff that's almost as good as the real thing. Sound gimmicky? It’s actually pretty magical; see the amazement on kids’ faces as the first flakes begin to fall. There are also free concerts on select weekends.

Details: Snow falls twice every evening from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. The snowfalls at at 6 and 7 p.m. Monday–Saturday and at 5 and 6 p.m. on Sundays; check the schedule. 600 Pine St., Seattle

After (or before) Pacific Place, walk a few blocks to Westlake Park and take a spin on the Holiday Carousel benefiting Treehouse. It's a $3 suggested donation and proceeds benefit Treehouse, an organization dedicated to helping foster kids, as well as the Downtown Services Association. You can also drop off a toy for a foster kid while you are there.

Details: The carousel is open from Nov. 25 through Jan. 2. 401 Pine Street, Seattle.

4. Gingerbread Village, downtown Seattle

Stop by the amazing architectural creations displayed in the Seattle Sheraton's lobby every year as part of its annual Gingerbread Village display in the Sheraton Seattle lobby. This year's creations are "inspired by scenes from your favorite wizarding world" (Harry Potter alert!). Stay tuned for more details after it opens.

Details: Free, though it is a fundraiser for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and donations are encouraged. Open Nov. 22–Jan. 1, 24 hours a day. 1400 Sixth Ave., Seattle

Harry Potter and Voldemort in gingerbread at Sheraton Seattle. Photo credit: Spike Mafford

The classic Puget sound Christmas adventure. Bundle up, stash a flashlight in your pocket and head to a Puget Sound or Lake Washington beach for live choral music from the best groups around, broadcast by brightly lit boats. You can pay to ride the ships, but it’s free (and more fun, in this cheapskate’s opinion) to watch from shore. The Christmas Ship departs nightly from Nov. 25 through Dec. 22, starting with Lake Union Park on Nov. 25–26. Other stops to mark on your calendar include Gene Coulon Park in Renton on Friday, Dec. 2, when Ivar’s Clam Lights also opens; Seward Park on Sunday, Dec. 4; Tacoma on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Museum of Glass; or the grand finale on Dec. 23, featuring Seattle Girls’ Choir’s most advanced voices, Prime Voci. You can also book a ride, of course (check for value-priced nights).

Details: From Nov. 25–Dec. 23 at more than 60 beaches around the Sound. Check the schedule to plan your outing.

Christmas Ship. Courtesy Argosy

6. Winterfest, Seattle Center

Starting on Friday, Nov. 25, Seattle Center’s winter celebration is a cash-strapped family's best friend. Opening weekend is particularly fun, with the unveiling of the elaborate model train village on display in the Armory, ice sculpting, and numerous free performances in the Armory all weeekend, including the Zaniact comedy show (Nov. 25), Hot Dog jump rope team (Nov. 27), the Garfield Jazz Band (Dec. 10) and more. You'll also find an ice rink (in Fisher Plaza).

Details: Winterfest runs from Nov. 25–Dec. 31; all activities are free except ice skating. 305 Harrison St., Seattle

Winterfest ice rink

The Woodinville nursery is decked out for the holidays with poinsettias of every size and color — from pale green to deep burgundy — plus greenery, lights and decorated trees, including a 14-foot poinsettia tree. There’s also live music on weekends starting from Dec. 3–18 and free Danish kringle and coffee.

Details: Molbak's is open daily. 13625 N.E. 175th St., Woodinville

The always-stunning Bellevue Botanical Garden dresses up for the holidays in hundreds of thousands of colored lights twisted into fanciful flower and garden shapes. Kids will espeically love the smoking dragon. The garden can get crowded as Christmas approaches; if avoiding the crush is your priority, visit early in the evening or the season.

Details: Garden d'Lights is open nightly Nov. 26–Dec. 31; cost is only $5, ages 10 and under free; reserve tickets online to avoid long lines. Free-admission nights are Nov. 28, 29, 30 and Dec. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8. 12001 Main St., Bellevue

9. Clam Lights, Renton

You can’t get any more old-Seattle than this. The paths at Gene Coulon Memorial Park are decorated with holiday lights — and yes, there are clams. Kids can run or walk the whole one-mile loop, and an Ivar's and Kidd Valley right are right there to provide refreshments. Opening night festivities (Dec. 2) include live music performances, a Christmas Ship stop and a community sing-a-long.

Details: The display is lit nightly, Dec. 2 to Jan. 1, 5–9 p.m. 1201 Lake Washington Blvd., Renton

10. Fairmont Olympic Hotel's Festival of Trees and Teddy Bear Suite, downtown Seattle

You don’t have to book a room to get in on the hotel’s holiday good cheer, and its grand public spaces make a trip here all the more festive. Running from Nov. 19 to Nov. 30, the Festival of Trees is a magical collection of various-themed, stunning Christmas trees in the Fairmont's lobby. They are auctioned off to benefit Seattle Children's; kids will also love the wonderful scene of Saint Nick's own living room. Also at the Fairmont, and opening Nov. 25, stop by the beloved Teddy Bear Suite. a decorated suite stuffed with teddy bears of every type. While you're there, you might enjoy high tea at the Fairmont, not budget-friendly, but splendid.

Details: Festival of Trees opens for viewing on Nov. 22 but the official opening is Nov. 22 through Dec. 2. Teddy Bear Suite opens Nov. 25 and is open for viewing through Dec. 27. 411 University St. Seattle

11. Snowflake Lane, Bellevue

The lavish music and light show — complete with live toy soldiers — is back at the Bellevue Collection (on the street between Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square and Bellevue Place) for another run. Part of Bellevue's Magic Season events, the nightly shows happen at 7 p.m. from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. On Dec. 26, the show becomes "Celebration Lane," with new costumes and performances (through Dec. 31). Prior to the show, enjoy other Bellevue holiday festivities, such as ice skating at the covered Magic Season rink in Downtown Park.

Details: Free. Bellevue Collection, Bellevue Square.

12. Country Village, Bothell

Funky animated light displays, visits from Santa and much more. Kids can see live reindeer (10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily through Dec. 24), check out Santa's workshop; and attend special events such as Santa's arrival (with tree lighting) on Dec. 2; Cookies with Mrs. Claus and Fun with Frosty. (See the schedule.)

Details: Open daily; holiday events run from Nov. 28 through Dec. 24. 23719 Bothell-Everett Highway

Redmond Town Center's holiday fun includes a synthetic outdoor skating rink, a horse carousel, a holiday express "train" that takes tots around the center, a Springfree Trampoline where you can "jump for joy," choral performances and more. Other special events include the Redmond Lights Fest at City Hall and Town Center on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3, including a luminary walk between the two locations.

Details: Skating rink and carousel open daily from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. Holiday train runs on select days; check schedule. Santa is also in his hut, next to the carousel. Redmond Town Center

You may have your own favorite community light display – some Seattleites swear by Candy Cane Lane in Ravenna or Olympic Manor in Ballard – but if you’re looking for something different or closer to home, visit the nifty Pool’s Parade of Lights website. You’ll find addresses and pictures of tricked-out houses located in every corner of Puget Sound.

This article was originally published in the November 2008 issue of ParentMap, and has been updated every year, most recently in November 2016.