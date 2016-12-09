 

 ParentMap Preschool Preview resource fairs create vital in-person connections between parents seeking the best preschools and early learning resources for their child.

Each January, families can explore the early learning options in their community and find the right fit at one of four community preschool fairs, featuring 150+ participating preschools. 

 

Seattle Preschool Preview 2017
Saturday, January 7 
10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Safeco Field, Downtown Seattle

Eventbrite - Seattle Preschool Preview - RSVP

Eastside Preschool Preview 2017
Saturday, January 14 
9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
South Bellevue Community Center, Bellevue

Eventbrite - Eastside Preschool Preview - RSVP

South Sound Preschool Preview 2017
Saturday, January 21
2 p.m – 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Family YMCA, Tacoma

Eventbrite - South Sound Preschool Preview - RSVP

North Preschool Preview 2017
Saturday, January 28 
10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Shoreline Community College, Shoreline

Eventbrite - North Preschool Preview - RSVP

Thank you to our 2017 Presenting Sponsors

Kiddie Academy Logo    College Nannies Logo

 

 

Over 1,300 people attend ParentMap's Preschool Previews each year.

"I learned about wonderful preschools that I hadn't previously known existed. I found Preschool Preview incredibly helpful. We hit on the perfect school for our son. We also discovered play and enrichment programs for him, too!"
