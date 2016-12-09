Julian Haight

ParentMap Preschool Preview resource fairs create vital in-person connections between parents seeking the best preschools and early learning resources for their child.

Each January, families can explore the early learning options in their community and find the right fit at one of four community preschool fairs, featuring 150+ participating preschools.

Seattle Preschool Preview 2017

Saturday, January 7

10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Safeco Field, Downtown Seattle

Eastside Preschool Preview 2017

Saturday, January 14

9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

South Bellevue Community Center, Bellevue

South Sound Preschool Preview 2017

Saturday, January 21

2 p.m – 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Family YMCA, Tacoma

North Preschool Preview 2017

Saturday, January 28

10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Shoreline Community College, Shoreline

Thank you to our 2017 Presenting Sponsors

Over 1,300 people attend ParentMap's Preschool Previews each year.