10 Cozy Spots Perfect for Reading With Kids

Photo credit: Pimlico Interiors, original photo on Houzz

We continue our coziest series with one of the coziest activities you can do during the colder months — reading to kids. There are so many snug nooks, tucked-away crannies, fluffed-up window seats, comfy sofas, inviting daybeds, cheerful playhouses, sheltered treehouses, enveloping canopies and overstuffed chairs on Houzz to give you inspiration. Here are 10 to get you started.

1. Extra-deep window nook

What makes it cozy? It’s the ultimate reading nook. This nook was cleverly crafted with snuggled-up reading in mind. The thick cushion, soft pillows, reading sconce and bookshelves turned what could have been a boring old linen closet into a favorite spot in the house for spending quality time.

Reading list suggestion: Clearly these kiddos like playing with bulldozers: Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel

Photo credit: JWT Associates, original photo on Houzz

2. Nook under the stairs

What makes it cozy? The secret-fort vibe and beadboard. Under-the-staircase space is often wasted, but in this Los Angeles cottage, a reading sconce, comfy pillows and a bookcase tucked underneath make it a popular spot for all ages to read in.

Reading list suggestion: Because this is an idyllic cottage in a major metropolis: Country Mouse, City Mouse

Photo credit: Rikki Snyder, original photo on Houzz

3. Snug daybed

What makes it cozy? This small room is wall-to-wall bed and books yet doesn’t feel cramped. Space in New York City is always at a premium, but when it comes to cozy, this can be an advantage. This snug space in interior designer Eddie Lee’s abode in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood serves as a book nook most of the time, but can double as a guest room. The deep bed can be a daybed, thanks to plenty of throw pillows and an upholstered wraparound headboard. Cantilevered bookshelves provide lots of room for favorite reads. The sconces are placed perfectly for reading to a child.

Reading list suggestion: Though The Plaza Hotel is a bit of a hike from Hell’s Kitchen, I think its favorite denizen would very much enjoy this space: Eloise

Photo credit: Studio Z Architecture, original photo on Houzz

4. Woodsy window seat

What makes it cozy? The proximity to the fireplace, plus the warm colors and Craftsman-style wood millwork. Nestled into a bay, this window seat has thick cushions, plenty of pillows and shelves for all the classics. The view toward the trees gives it a nestled-in-the-woods feeling. Look closely — there’s even a little shelf for cocoa that pulls out from the bench.

Reading list suggestion: It looks like the kind of place you’d want to break into and try out everyone’s porridge and beds: Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Photo credit: Alex Amend Photography, original photo on Houzz

5. Treehouse

What makes it cozy? Being up in the trees with quilts. This super-cozy space is a real treehouse, full of knotty wood, softened by a rug and other textiles, including colorful quilts.

Reading list suggestion: For obvious reasons: The Giving Tree

6. Storybook bedroom

What makes it cozy? The combination of deep raspberry and cream. The headboard and throw pillows make it easy to be propped up for reading. Voluminous plaid drapes, butterflies on the walls and sweet details on the bedding complete the room.

Reading list suggestion: I can’t resist those little stuffed cuties on the bench: The Velveteen Rabbit, The Runaway Bunny or something by Beatrix Potter.

7. Double chaise

What makes it cozy? This dark library glows, thanks to the fireplace, sconces and silk-shaded Fortuny light fixture. A double chaise longue with rolled arms, upholstered in a soft fabric, provides plenty of room to lounge with two kiddos comfortably.

Reading list suggestion: There’s something about this room that’s just begging for a well-worn copy of Corduroy.

Photo credit: Oliver Burns, original photo on Houzz

8. Squishy sofa

What makes it cozy? The low Togo sofa that invites you to sink in and stay awhile. It’s easy to put your feet up and snuggle in with a stack of books. The only downside — it would be very hard to make yourself get up from here.

Reading list suggestion: With all the wonderful primary colors, this room is asking for One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish.

9. Canopy sofa

What makes it cozy? The enclosed tent-like feeling. It’s fun for kids when we grown-ups nestle into their spaces to spend time with them.

Reading list suggestion: This is a camping-inspired fantasy inside the house: Where the Wild Things Are

10. Backyard playhouse

What makes it cozy? This tiny, fluffed-up space is in a special playhouse in the backyard. It’s full of pattern, color and light, and is a special little hangout for kids. But I’m sure they’d welcome grown-up company so long as you’re ready to read in exchange for admittance.

Reading list suggestion: Since this place is a safe little getaway: Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day