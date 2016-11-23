Mallory Mattingly



A Lecture with Laura Kastner, Ph.D.

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

7 p.m.

The Brockey Conference Center, West Seattle

Are you finding yourself losing patience with your child? Wondering how you can teach, model and have better tools for managing emotions? Learn skills to help encourage positive behavior, manage dreaded tantrums (yours and theirs!), teach emotional intelligence and strengthen the needed bond between child and parent with Dr. Laura S. Kastner.

During her talk, Kastner will draw on her experience both personally and professionally to offer parents much-needed tools to succeed when it comes to clinginess, lying, tantrums, whining and more common parenting struggles.

Dr. Laura S. Kastner is a clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington and author of Getting to Calm: The Early Years.

