Weekender: Top Family Events for Seattle and the Eastside

Your family fun plan for the weekend: Dec. 23–25

 
"Christmas-time is here, happiness and cheer!" So sings the Peanuts gang in A Charlie Brown Christmas. Whether it's Christmas, Hanukkah, another holiday or no holiday that your family celebrates, we wish you and yours joy and peace.
 
If long-weekend cabin fever strikes, we can recommend a spin at a local skating rink, a gander at an amazing holiday light display, or getting the wiggles out at a nearby indoor pool.
 
If a museum is your family's speed, explore sports and Asian Pacific American athletes at Who's Got Game? at the Wing Luke Museum. Try to solve the crime at Sherlock Holmes at Pacific Science Center or go to computer heaven at the revamped, totally hands-on Living Computers: Museum and Labs.
 
From all of us at ParentMap, happy holidays!
 
  

 

 

