7 Ways to Celebrate Chinese New Year With Kids
From DIY Lunar New Year crafts to fun books, celebrate the Year of the Rooster with these kid-friendly activities
Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year, is not only celebrated in China, but also in many Asian countries and in the U.S. This year, Lunar New Year falls on January 28 and 2017 is the Year of the Rooster. Expect fireworks, parades, lanterns and delicious food during this multi-day festival.
Click through for ideas on how to bring this celebration home by reading about Chinese New Year, crafting paper lanterns and dragon puppets, making noise with homemade pellet drums, exchanging red envelopes, exploring a Chinese New Year Sensory Tray and tasting New Year foods.
