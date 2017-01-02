Home Sweet Home, January 2017

Welcome to ParentMap's inaugural issue of Home Sweet Home, dedicated to the many aspects of making a family home.

Whether you are navigating the crazy Seattle-area real estate market in search of a new house in a dream neighborhood, or just yearning to improve your space by better organizing that tsunami of Legos and those stacks of clutter, this issue is filled with expert guidance and tips you can really use. Happy homemaking!

In this issue:

Finding Neighborhood Nirvana: Four Seattle-area 'hoods that are luring families

There's No Place Like a Home Share: Puget Sound families team up on housing costs, parenting and community

Riding the Seattle Housing Market: Harness your resources and buy your dream house

Love the Home You're With: Organize and decorate your way through kid clutter to a more perfect home

Flip through our current issue online.