Accepted! 3 Things You Need to Know About the College Admissions Process

In the face of skyrocketing competition, your child should use changes to the college admission process to increase her odds of earning admission and even reduce her cost of attendance. Consider the following as your child prepares to apply:

1. Less required entrance exams

Yes, you read that correctly. Many highly selective colleges no longer require submitting two or three SAT II subject tests on top of the SAT I or ACT. The University of California system, Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania and other highly selective colleges have all dropped the SAT II subject test requirement. Check to see whether the colleges your child is interested in attending require the SAT II. Your child should continue to focus on scoring as high as possible on the SAT I or ACT.

2. Applicants are using social media to earn admission

Long the main stay for keeping up to date 24/7 with their friends, social media is now helping applicants earn admission to their dream colleges. ZeeMee, a social media site dedicated exclusively to undergraduate and graduate school admissions, allows applicants to create a free profile where they can post a video, photos, awards and other information to show their personality and bring their application to life. Applicants can share their profile with admissions officers by putting a link to it in their college applications. ZeeMee is a great opportunity for applicants to stand out from a sea of highly qualified applications and show their unique personality, interests, and goals.

3. Changes to the financial aid process

At many colleges, financial aid is available on a first come first serve basis. The Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) is usually what financial aid officers rely on in determining an applicant’s financial need. Until this year, the FAFSA was based on the tax return from the prior year. Many families who filed for tax return extensions were unable to submit their FAFSA before their tax return was complete. This delay jeopardized their ability to receive financial aid. Now, FAFSA will be based on tax returns from two years ago instead of the prior year. This will enable all applicants to turn in their financial aid applications on time and be eligible to receive the maximum amount of financial aid that they qualify for.