A Lecture with Kristin Rowe-Finkebeiner
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
7 p.m.
Town Hall, Seattle
The constant juggle of family and work is one of the biggest challenges you’ll face as a parent. Join MomsRising founder Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner for a lively discussion around maternity and paternity paid leave, on-ramping and off-ramping in the workplace, child care, gender equality and finding ways to make it all work for you and your family.
Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner is the co-founder of grassroots organization and media outlet MomsRising. She has been involved in public policy and grassroots engagement for more than two decades.
