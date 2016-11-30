 

A Lecture with Kristin Rowe-Finkebeiner

Tuesday, March 28, 2017
7 p.m.
Town Hall, Seattle

Eventbrite - ParentMap Lecture Series- Peek-a-boo to Paid Leave

Motherhood Manifesto 
The constant juggle of family and work is one of the biggest challenges you’ll face as a parent. Join MomsRising founder Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner for a lively discussion around maternity and paternity paid leave, on-ramping and off-ramping in the workplace, child care, gender equality and finding ways to make it all work for you and your family.
 
 
 
 
 
 
Kristin headshot
Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner is the co-founder of grassroots organization and media outlet MomsRising. She has been involved in public policy and grassroots engagement for more than two decades. 

 

 
 
Thank you to our sponsors!
 
 
Seattle Childrens Logo
 
 

Related Articles:

ParentLab Lecture Series

Keep Pushing! MomsRising Founder Discusses Parental Leave

Someone You Should Know: MomsRising Founder and Political Activist Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner

ParentMap, January 2016 Issue

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment

Read Next

ParentMap
PublicationsBooksAbout UsContact UsDistributionMediaAdvertiseSubmissionsJobs
Privacy Policy | © ParentMap |