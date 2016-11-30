Mallory Mattingly

A Lecture with Kristin Rowe-Finkebeiner

Tuesday, March 28, 2017



Town Hall, Seattle

7 p.m.

The constant juggle of family and work is one of the biggest challenges you’ll face as a parent. Join MomsRising founder Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner for a lively discussion around maternity and paternity paid leave, on-ramping and off-ramping in the workplace, child care, gender equality and finding ways to make it all work for you and your family.

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner is the co-founder of grassroots organization and media outlet MomsRising . She has been involved in public policy and grassroots engagement for more than two decades.

Thank you to our sponsors!