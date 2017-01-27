Skip the Super Bowl and Do One of These 7 Things Instead

You know this, right? Super Bowl Sunday is the best day of the year to do almost anything BUT prep for and watch the big game.

Since the Hawks aren't playing this year (sniff, sniff), there will be more of us out and about than a couple of years ago, but still: The usual crowds at museums, zoos, shows and favorite hikes will be fewer, especially, obviously, in the afternoon.

Given that, here's your playbook for making the most of Super Bowl Sunday. The good news is you could pop out and do one of these activities and make it back to the TV set before the game starts or after half-time. Find many more ideas on our calendar.

1. Hike Twin Falls. As a relatively short hike (1.5 miles round-trip) that's accessible and lovely year-round, Twin Falls is also crowded year-round. Head out about 1 p.m., and you'll likely have it to yourself. Enjoy the gorgeously green moss-covered trees (satisfyingly monster-shaped for kids), the rushing river and the jaw-dropping falls. Near North Bend.

2. Go sledding. Thar's new snow in the hills! If you really want to make a day of it head to Mount Rainier's Snow Play area near the Jackson Visitor Center. You'll also have a blast at the usually crowded Snoqualmie Tubing Center.

Snoqualmie tubing area

3. Go snowshoeing. Well, okay, snowshoeing isn't among the most crowded of sports. But still: There's new snow! And snowshoeing is the perfect all-family, anyone-can-do-it sport.

Courtesy Living Computers: Museum + Labs



4. Get curious kids' hands on tech at Living Computers: Museum + Labs. We're not kidding about the "hands on" part. Kids (and grown-ups) will love exploring magnetic building blocks that respond to your hands; Baxter the kinesthetically programmed robot, which requires no reading; and Dash, a blue robot of BB-8-level cuteness that teaches kids as young as age 5 to program. Plus tons of other geek-cool stuff.

5. Take a free sail at Center for Wooden Boats. Every Sunday the Center for Wooden Boats on Lake Union Park in Seattle lets you sign up, first come first serve, for a free sail in one of its boats on Lake Union. In-person sign-ups begin at 10 a.m. and rides lasting about 45 minutes leave throughout the day until mid-afternoon. Winter is already a good time to avoid a wait; Super Bowl Sunday seems ideal. Combine it with a visit to adjacent MOHAI to play in the Kid-struction Zone or check out the current Edible City exhibit.

'The Boy Who Cried Wolf.' Photo credit: StoryBook Theater

6. See a terrific family show. From a puppet show starring Anansi the spider to a free concert by the Roosevelt School Symphony Orchestra playing alongside Seattle Symphony musicians to a funny and thought-provoking fairy tale send-up by StoryBook Theater, there's a great show on that will delight your family.

7. Hop, jump and bounce. Indoor play spaces are notoriously crowded on winter weekend days, so enjoy a low-crowd bounce while getting some serious wiggles out at places like Elevated Sportz, PlayDate SEA (which will probably be showing the game in the cafe area) or WiggleWorks. Or search for another play spot on our giant rainy-day list.

P.S. Still watching the game? Find your snacks, healthy snacks, and kid game ideas here.