VIDEO: Mix and Match Granola With This Healthy Recipe
After volunteering at a local food bank, PCC chef Jackie whips up this filling snack
Prepare something lighter with this handmade granola recipe from PCC Natural Markets.
Get the details Chef Jackie and her Healthy Kids Cook helper, Arnica, as they volunteer at a local food bank before heading to the kitchen.
Mix and Match Granola
How you make it:
Preheat oven to 300° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a bowl, combine oats, sugar, nuts and salt.
Mix water, oil and vanilla together in a measuring cup. Pour over oat mixture and mix well to combine.
Spread granola on the prepared baking sheet and press flat.
Bake, rotating the pan every 20 minutes, until oats are golden and fragrant, 40 to 60 minutes.
Remove from the oven and cool completely. Mix in dried fruit and store in an air-tight container for up to 1 month.
Note: For nuts and seeds, try a combination of sliced almonds, chopped pecans or walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds or coconut flakes. For dried fruit, try a combination of raisins, banana chips, dried cranberries, currants, apple pieces, chopped mango or date pieces.
