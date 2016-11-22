VIDEO: Mix and Match Granola With This Healthy Recipe

Prepare something lighter with this handmade granola recipe from PCC Natural Markets.

What you need: 2 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup mixed nuts and seeds (see note)

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup neutral-flavored oil (sunflower, coconut or safflower)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup dried fruit (see note) (optional)

Mix and Match Granola

How you make it:

Preheat oven to 300° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, combine oats, sugar, nuts and salt. Mix water, oil and vanilla together in a measuring cup. Pour over oat mixture and mix well to combine. Spread granola on the prepared baking sheet and press flat. Bake, rotating the pan every 20 minutes, until oats are golden and fragrant, 40 to 60 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool completely. Mix in dried fruit and store in an air-tight container for up to 1 month.

Note: For nuts and seeds, try a combination of sliced almonds, chopped pecans or walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds or coconut flakes. For dried fruit, try a combination of raisins, banana chips, dried cranberries, currants, apple pieces, chopped mango or date pieces.