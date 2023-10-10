Confronting Antisemitism

When there are urgent challenges in the world, we at ParentMap have always felt obligated to provide you with educational resources on tough topics. Today, the oldest form of hatred — antisemitism — is at a crisis level. A Jewish woman on the London Tube was brutally beaten, a Cornell University student was arrested for threatening to murder Jewish students, and at Cooper Union College, Jewish students were locked in the library during an antisemitic attack.
World leaders have united and come out strongly to combat antisemitism. President Biden has restated that “'Never again' is now” in response to the alarming uptick in violent incidents. This is a severe threat to civil society as it continues to unfold in our neighborhoods and schools. We are obligated to launch this resource page which clearly advances our strongest value: to educate ourselves and others. We value all lives, we pray and work for peace, and hope you will join us, as you have before, to listen, learn and lead. Read more from Alayne.
— Alayne Sulkin, ParentMap publisher & CEO
Articles
- Antisemitism
- Why the Jews: History of Antisemitism
- A Brief History of Antisemitism from the ADL
- Jew-Hatred Is On The Rise: 10 Ways To Fight Back
- When Criticism of Israel Crosses the Line
- Everything You Need to Know About Antisemitism from the American Jewish Committee
- Translate Hate Glossary
- The State of Antisemitism in America: 2022 Report
- Is It Antisemitism? If It Is, Now What? Guidance for a Post-Oct. 7 World
- Israel-Hamas War
- Mapping Out the Oct. 7 Massacre
- BBC's Middle East Correspondent's Observations on Hamas' Terror Attack
- Scholars From the Freeman Spogli Institute Analyze Implications of Hamas' Terror Attack on Israel
- My Phone Says 2023. It Feels Like 1948.
- For Muslim Americans, a spike in hate incidents feels reminiscent of post 9/11 Islamophobia
- Israel-Hamas War at a Glance
- Everything You Need to Know About the Oct. 7 Attack on Israel from the American Jewish Committee
- Timeline of Key Events in Israel-Palestine Conflict
- Opinion
- I Watched Hamas Unleash Hell
- The War is Just Even Though It's Brutal
- A War Against The Jews
- A Record of Pure, Predatory Sadism
- Why is Israel Being Blamed for the Hamas Massacre?
- Nothing has prepared me for the Antisemitism I see on college campuses now
- Yes, You're Entitled — But Not to Your Own Facts
- Editorial: There is no moral equivalence between Hamas' terrorism and Israel's defense
- "Hate does not create love."
- "I'm Arab and I Don't Understand Why the World Can't Acknowledge Jewish Pain."
- You are the Last Line of Defense
- The Cancer of Antisemitism is Spreading. Colleges Must Take the Right Stand.
- Important Voices
- We Know Terror: Black Americans know the pains and the agony of being terrorized.
- Reckoning — Not Revenge
- To my non-Jewish friends, it's time to show up
- Notes from a Jewish Mother
- Whispered in Gaza: Palestinians expose life under Hamas
Powerful Voices Speaking Out
- World Leaders Issue Joint Statement Supporting Israel
- Read Senator Murray's and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's statements
- Barack Obama's Thoughts on Israel and Gaza
- University Leaders Issue Joint Statement Supporting Israel
- Companies that have condemned Hamas' terror attacks on Israel
- The NBA and NFL statements
- List of companies that have condemned Hamas' terror attacks on Israel
- Pro-Palestine Protest at University of Arizona Canceled After Statement from President Robbins
- ADL and Brandeis Center Letter to Presidents of Colleges and Universities
Web Resources + Guides
- Addressing Antisemitism: A Guide for Allies
- ADL
- FAQ for Jewish Employee Resource Groups
- Hostages and Missing Families Forum
- Shalom Hartman Institute
- American Jewish Committee
- StandWithUs Situation Room
- Holocaust Center for Humanity
- International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance
- MACA
- Toolkits:
Read, Watch and Listen
- Books
- "How to Fight Anti-Semitism" by Bari Weiss
- "Jews Don't Count" by David Baddiel
- 5 Must-Read Books About American Anti-Semitism
- "Letters to my Palestinian Neighbor" by Yossi Klein Halevi
- "Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth" by Noa Tishby
- Podcasts
- Resilience and Ingenuity in Crisis
- Honestly episodes:
- The Stories-and Stakes- of War in Israel
- Bring Back My Children: An Israeli Mother's Plea
- War in Israel: Michael Oren Explains How Evil Infiltrated the Country
- Israel at War: The Hospital
- Identity/Crisis podcast
- For Heaven's Sake podcast
- AJC's People of the Pod episodes:
- Instagram Reels
- What happens to International Aid once it arrives in Gaza?
- Academic Debate at Oxford University
- Palestinian Man Speaks Up
- Arab-Israeli Activist on Hamas' Terror Attacks in Israel
- Legality of Israel's Fight Against Hamas
- Hen Mazzig interview with LBC Radio discussing protests and Antisemitic banners
- "I told CNN's Wolf Blitzer, "as a Muslim, what Hamas did is the most horrific thing I've ever seen.""
- Welcome to Palestine: No Jews Allowed
- Help Free the Palestinians from Hamas
- College Students are Under Attack
- An 'Israel Explainer' Makes Her Country's Case in America
- Who Actually Wants Peace?
- What Does "From the River to the Sea" Mean?
- YouTube
- What Started the Israel-Hamas Conflict
- Video Taken by Hamas Terrorists of a Family Moments Before Being Murdered
- A Palestinian Explains Hamas
- A Powerful Message to Israel: You are Not Alone
- Disaster
- Day 21 in Captivity: 229 Kidnapped and Missing
- Piers Morgan Interview: "Hamas Opened up the Gates of Hell"
Take Action and Donate
- Donate to support the victims of the terror attacks and help rebuild damaged infrastructure
- Seattle Israel Emergency Fund
- Israel Aid Coalition
- Brothers for Life (in support of wounded Israeli soldiers)
- Support the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas
- Sign the ADL workplace pledge to fight antisemitism
- Sign open letter to Stanford on terror attack in Israel and rising antisemitism on campus