Photo Contest: I Spy Wonder!

Photograph your little explorers discovering the wonder of nature and you could win big! Whether it's investigating the worms in your backyard, hiking a trail or seeing nature with the Seattle Art Museum, submit your images of kids finding wonder.

We'll collect entries from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, 2017.

Thank you to our giveaway sponsor, the Seattle Art Museum. Enjoy SAM's new "Seeing Nature" exhibit, opening Feb. 16.

How to Enter Smile — Snap or find your favorite kids in nature photo. It can be from this season or last! Share — Upload your photo to Instagram with hashtag #Ispywonder and tag @parentmap (Make sure your Instagram account is public so we can see your entry!) Win — Follow @parentmap on Instagram and we'll let you know if you win!

Prizes

Three lucky winners will be awarded one of the following prizes:

First place: A day trip to SAM and a month of science!

The first-place winner will receive six passes to "Seeing Nature" at SAM as well as one month of classes (four classes total) from Kids Science Labs.

Prize value: $268.70

Kids Science Labs prize expires 4/30/17; SAM prize expires 5/23/17.

Second place: An afternoon at the ballet!

The second-place winner will receive six tickets to "Hansel and Gretel" at the Pacific Northwest Ballet.

Prize value: $287.00

The six tickets are for the Sunday 3/19 showing at 3:30 p.m.

Third place: A day at the theater!

The third-place winner will receive four tickets to "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" at StoryBook Theater.

Prize value: $60

The four tickets are for any of the three showings — 11 a.m, 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. — scheduled for Sunday 3/12 at Hales Palladium in Seattle-Fremont.

The Fine Print

This photo contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 1, 2017, and end at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2017.

Each submission must be a digital photo, 100 percent your own work and comply with the contest rules. You can submit up to one photo per day.



The submission must demonstrate the theme of the contest. ParentMap has sole discretion in determining if the photo demonstrates the theme.



ParentMap editors will choose the winners and notify each winner by commenting on his or her Instagram photo entry. Winners will be notified on or before Tuesday, March 7. You must claim your prize within one week of being notified or else you forfeit the prize



Use of photos: Upon entering one of ParentMap's photo contests, you are acknowledging and giving consent that your photo may be used on ParentMap's website, social media pages, print publications or email newsletters without compensation.



Entrants must be legal residents of the United States, and must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Entrants may not be an employee of ParentMap or involved in any part of the administration and execution of this giveaway. Entrants must not be an immediate family (parent, sibling, spouse, child) or household member of a ParentMap employee.