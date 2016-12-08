New Year's Eve With the Kids: Welcome 2017 With These Crafts and Games

Before children, New Year’s Eve often involved dressing up, going to a party or a fancy restaurant and maybe even enjoying a little romance. After kids, going out to celebrate the 31st becomes a bit more complicated. There’s paying for a babysitter (if you can find one!) and getting home early because sleeping in on New Year’s Day is a thing of the past! But that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun. Host your own New Year’s bash right at home with these eight ideas for all ages.
December 8, 2016
Photo credit: Pillsbury Shoot for the moon
Delicious snacks are the core of most parties and New Year’s Eve is no exception. For fun finger food, try these
New Year’s Crescent Dippers from Pillsbury. With only a 10-minute prep time followed by 20 minutes in the oven, these snacks are as easy as they are impressive. (Oh, and don’t forget you’ll need to replace that 5 with a 7.)
Photo credit: Somewhat Simple Sweet countdown
For a sweet touch, serve these "countdown cupcakes" from the blog
Somewhat Simple. Boxed cake mix, prepared frosting and Oreo cookies make this one easy recipe to create. Draw in the clock faces with a food color marker.
Photo credit: Crafts by Amanda Party animal
Calling all party animals! For a fun and clever craft that doubles as a noisemaker for midnight, try this simple paper plate party animal craft. If you prefer less mess, paint the plates ahead of time or allow kids to decorate their plates with markers or crayons rather than paint. Check out the easy instructions at the blog
Crafts by Amanda.
Photo credit: Pretty Providence Planning for the future
We love this memorable idea from the blog
Pretty Providence! Print out this time capsule questionnaire and have each child fill one out. Seal the papers up in an envelope or container and pack them away with the holiday decorations. Next year, you can open the envelope and read the kids’ answers. What a fun way to reflect on the past year!
Photo credit: Craftabilities Inflatable new year
Elena of the
Craftabilities blog shares this fun way to count down the hours until midnight. For each time increment, her boys popped a balloon and then did the activity they found written on a piece of paper inside. You could execute this idea using your own times, all the way up to midnight or however long your kids stay up.
Photo credit: Play Party Plan Counting the minutes
Every party needs games, and Britni of the
Play Party Plan blog has 16! These would also make great activities to put inside the balloons if you are doing the balloon countdown mentioned in the previous slide. Based on the TV show , these games can be played in one of three ways: beat the clock, head to head or team competition. Britni offers complete instructions in her post. Minute to Win It
Photo credit: Sparkly Polliwog Drop the ball
This game is not only fun for all ages; it also makes great use of all that leftover wrapping paper! You pass a big ball of layered paper and prizes around a circle of family and friends, unwrapping each layer as you go. If you don’t have leftover wrapping paper, plastic wrap works well too (and you’ll be able to see the prizes!). Visit
Sparkly Polliwog for complete instructions.
Photo credit: Smashed Peas and Carrots Pop into the new year
We love these DIY confetti poppers from the
Smashed Peas and Carrots blog! Not only does this project repurpose toilet paper rolls, the kids can help by decorating the cardboard. At the stroke of midnight, prepare to be showered with colorful confetti!
