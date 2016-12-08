New Year's Eve With the Kids: Welcome 2017 With These Crafts and Games

Before children, New Year’s Eve often involved dressing up, going to a party or a fancy restaurant and maybe even enjoying a little romance. After kids, going out to celebrate the 31st becomes a bit more complicated. There’s paying for a babysitter (if you can find one!) and getting home early because sleeping in on New Year’s Day is a thing of the past! But that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun. Host your own New Year’s bash right at home with these eight ideas for all ages.

Before children, New Year’s Eve often involved dressing up, going to a party or a fancy restaurant and maybe even enjoying a little romance. After kids, going out to celebrate the 31st becomes a bit more complicated. There’s paying for a babysitter (if you can find one!) and getting home early because sleeping in on New Year’s Day is a thing of the past! But that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun. Host your own New Year’s bash right at home with these eight ideas for all ages.

Photo credit: Pillsbury



Shoot for the moon

Delicious snacks are the core of most parties and New Year’s Eve is no exception. For fun finger food, try these New Year’s Crescent Dippers from Pillsbury. With only a 10-minute prep time followed by 20 minutes in the oven, these snacks are as easy as they are impressive. (Oh, and don’t forget you’ll need to replace that 5 with a 7.)

Photo credit: Somewhat Simple



Sweet countdown

For a sweet touch, serve these "countdown cupcakes" from the blog Somewhat Simple. Boxed cake mix, prepared frosting and Oreo cookies make this one easy recipe to create. Draw in the clock faces with a food color marker.

Photo credit: Crafts by Amanda



Party animal

Calling all party animals! For a fun and clever craft that doubles as a noisemaker for midnight, try this simple paper plate party animal craft. If you prefer less mess, paint the plates ahead of time or allow kids to decorate their plates with markers or crayons rather than paint. Check out the easy instructions at the blog Crafts by Amanda.

Photo credit: Pretty Providence

Planning for the future

We love this memorable idea from the blog Pretty Providence! Print out this time capsule questionnaire and have each child fill one out. Seal the papers up in an envelope or container and pack them away with the holiday decorations. Next year, you can open the envelope and read the kids’ answers. What a fun way to reflect on the past year!

Photo credit: Craftabilities

Inflatable new year

Elena of the Craftabilities blog shares this fun way to count down the hours until midnight. For each time increment, her boys popped a balloon and then did the activity they found written on a piece of paper inside. You could execute this idea using your own times, all the way up to midnight or however long your kids stay up.

Photo credit: Play Party Plan

Counting the minutes

Every party needs games, and Britni of the Play Party Plan blog has 16! These would also make great activities to put inside the balloons if you are doing the balloon countdown mentioned in the previous slide. Based on the TV show Minute to Win It, these games can be played in one of three ways: beat the clock, head to head or team competition. Britni offers complete instructions in her post.

Photo credit: Sparkly Polliwog

Drop the ball

This game is not only fun for all ages; it also makes great use of all that leftover wrapping paper! You pass a big ball of layered paper and prizes around a circle of family and friends, unwrapping each layer as you go. If you don’t have leftover wrapping paper, plastic wrap works well too (and you’ll be able to see the prizes!). Visit Sparkly Polliwog for complete instructions.

Photo credit: Smashed Peas and Carrots

Pop into the new year

We love these DIY confetti poppers from the Smashed Peas and Carrots blog! Not only does this project repurpose toilet paper rolls, the kids can help by decorating the cardboard. At the stroke of midnight, prepare to be showered with colorful confetti!