Review: 'Stellaluna' Dares to Be Different at Seattle Children's Theatre Performed through Jan. 15, this sweet story with a universal message is truly for all ages

Pictured: Mollie Corcorcan; photo by Elise Bakketun. Stellaluna at Seattle Children's Theatre

The bottom line

Stellaluna, a play adapted from the popular picture book by Janell Cannon, is a nocturnal adventure with music, dance, puppets and humor. This sweet story about celebrating differences is on at Seattle Children's Theatre throug Jan. 15. Kids as young as 3 will appreciate the staging and the story, and older kids will love it as well.

Highlights

Stellaluna follows the adventures of a baby fruit bat who gets separated from her mother. She ends up staying with a family of birds and laments the fact that she is different.

The set for the play is spare, with a piano, trees and stumps on casters for moving around the stage. The five actors are barefoot, dressed plainly in black and purple and fully visible to the audience as they work the puppets. The play opens with the pianist calling for Stellaluna. Instead of a fruit bat, a tap dancer, a bouncy guy named Bobo and two singers come in, but no bats. Soon, Stellaluna’s mother, a large bat puppet, is revealed hanging from a tree. She opens her wings and we finally see the baby bat Stellaluna.

At first, my companions and I were unsure if the staging of this play, with visible puppeteers would “work” for us — but the acting was so good that it pulled us into the story. The dialogue follows the book, and the songs add to the experience.

Other fun staging notes: During the night scenes, you see shadows of the bats flying on the stage backdrop, and the bats’ eyes light up (my son’s favorite part!).



We especially enjoyed Christian Duhamel’s performance. As pianist, actor and music director, he effortlessly played complicated passages — often in funny body positions such as standing on the piano bench — to the delight of the audience.

Tip: Be sure to stay after the performance and to bring your camera and a pen. As with all SCT productions, the actors stay after the show to interact with guests and give autographs. At Stellaluna, after the show, actors continue the conversation about the play’s theme by asking children to name things that are different about themselves.

Parents should know

SCT recommends this play for ages 3 and older. I brought a 9-year-old girl and a 9-year- old boy and they both loved the show. My son read the book aloud to his friend on the way and I recommend reading the book before the show with your child. I think 3 years and up is a good recommendation.

Kid quote

“My favorite part was JoJo bouncing!”