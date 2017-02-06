A Treat-Free Valentine's Day

Spread the love!
Expanding on federal wellness policies, many districts now limit or ban treats in their schools. These creative treat-free Valentine ideas (with free printables) will engage little hands and minds while winning the hearts of classmates. And they're easy to pull off!
Photo Credit: At Second Street Blow me a kiss
Lip-shaped whistles from
blog! The fastest way to bliss, at least for the kids who discover these in their pile of Valentine cards. If you play your (valentine) cards right, you’ll make just enough for your child’s classmates, which means all that whistling bliss will be happening at other homes, too! At Second Street
Photo Credit: Bargain Briana Sip sip hooray!
If you aren’t yet old enough to vote, chances are you find it endlessly fascinating to watch liquid make it’s way through a silly straw. So will your child’s classmates with this simple valentine from
! Bargain Briana
Photo Credit: Balancing Home Ah-MAZE-ing
Teachers will be thrilled with a valentine that engages kids in strategic thinking, like this one from
. But the kids won’t notice the happy smile on their teachers face, since they will be too busy making their way through the maze with their new pencil. Balancing Home
Photo Credit: Kiki and Company I’m stuck on you
Notebooks, shirts and car windows are all on their way to a freshening up, as the lucky children receiving these valentines get busy decorating with their own sheet of stickers. Stickers will never go out of style thanks to
blog! Kiki and Company
Photo Credit: A Mom's Take Color my heart
This valentine from
involves a cognitive task that is perfect for kindergarteners through third graders. However, kids of any age will have fun watching their picture emerge as they match color to number. A Mom's Take
Photo Credit: Paging Supermom Rainbow Loom valentine
If you joined the Rainbow Loom mania this past year and now have a million tiny, colorful rubber bands all over your house, then seize the moment!
's idea will help you keep your child busy, get all those rubber bands turned into bracelets and (even better) out of your house. Paging Supermom
Photo Credit: Smart School House You make me happy when skies are gray
Close your eyes for a moment and remember the feeling of getting a brand new watercolor palette, each glossy color still in its rightful place, not yet muddied by other colors. The endless creation possibilities!
's cute valentine will inspire that delight in every child receiving it. Smart School House
Photo Credit: Mommy Gaga Glow stick valentine
Short on time, or money, or both?
has a valentine that is a bargain and once you’ve printed off the hearts, your child can pretty much handle putting these together. Not only that, you can also get an evening to yourself with the left over glow sticks — just mention glow in the dark tag and send them into the backyard! Mommy Gaga
Photo Credit: No Biggie Paper airplane valentine
A little mayhem now and again is good for the soul. Imagine all the happy mayhem that will take place when a roomful of kids engage in flight testing their new paper aircraft thanks to
. Now smile to yourself, because that mayhem is happening at school, not at home. No Biggie
Photo Credit: Relocated Living Can’t erase friendship
At the beginning of the year students had nice, tall pencils with good erasers, but by February they are all biting the ends of their pencils to eek out a bit more eraser (your remember, don’t you?). Thanks to
, classmates will appreciate the new eraser they receive in this valentine in the middle of the school year. Relocated Living
Photo Credit: Dukes and Duchesses Blown Away Valentine
I can’t say if the parents of your child’s classmates will appreciate this valentine from
, but I can guarantee every child will Dukes and Duchesses love it. Who knows — this gift may even unearth a musical prodigy. Kids approach most instruments with an amazing tenacity to create music, so long as lessons aren’t involved.
Photo Credit: The Crafting Chicks You make my heart bounce
Okay, confession: I have never outgrown my love of bouncy balls. Whenever one makes its way into our home, I delight in making it hit the floor and then the ceiling. It’s equally delightful to watch my kids try to chase it down as it goes haywire after the initial floor-ceiling bounce. We’ll be making these valentines from
. I think I’ll buy a few extra balls, you know, just in case. The Crafting Chicks
Photo Credit: A Mom's Take I mustache you...
Who knows how a mustache craze started, but there's no denying one is taking place. These cute handmade cards from
are so fun. Sweethearts of all ages will have fun snapping pictures with these photo props (or other photo props your kids create for these cards). A Mom's Take
Photo Credit: Makezine (Check out 15 Valentine's Day Crafts for this how-to!) More Valentines Day Fun
There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment