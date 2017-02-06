 
Holidays | Family Fun | Rainy Day Fun | Arts | Nutrition | Crafts + DIY

A Treat-Free Valentine's Day

15 treat-free Valentine's Day printables to help your kids spread the love

« Previous Next » All

Spread the love!

Expanding on federal wellness policies, many districts now limit or ban treats in their schools. These creative treat-free Valentine ideas (with free printables) will engage little hands and minds while winning the hearts of classmates. And they're easy to pull off!

« Previous Next »

Related Articles:

20 Homemade Valentine's Day Cards for Kids

12 Homemade Valentine's Day Cards for Kids

10 Fun Valentine's Day Crafts, Recipes and Activities for Kids

15 Valentine's Day Free Printables

There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment

Read Next

ParentMap
PublicationsBooksAbout UsContact UsDistributionMediaAdvertiseSubmissionsJobs
Privacy Policy | © ParentMap |