Show and Tell: 'Singin' in the Rain' at Village Theatre
Lighthearted romp brings the sunshine in for all ages
The bottom line
In Village Theatre's expert hands, Singin’ In the Rain, a musical adapted from the 1952 film of the same name, adds spectacular shine to this dreariest of Seattle falls. Set in 1920s Hollywood, the story follows three actors as they struggle with the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies.” This lighthearted, dance-heavy musical is appropriate for all ages and is on stage at Village Theaters Francis J. Gaudette theater in Issaquah through Dec. 31 and at the Everett Performing Arts Center from Jan. 6–29.
Highlights
Don Lockwood is a famous silent film star who can’t stand his vain costar Lina Lamont, although the studio wants the press to think they are engaged. When the studio decides to turn the stars’ recent film into a “talkie,” Lina’s screeching voice and heavy New York accent threaten to ruin the project. Don and his sidekick Cosmo attempt to save the film by dubbing over Lina’s voice with actress Kathy Selden’s voice, with hilarious results.
The set for this musical is simple, with line drawings as the backdrop for city streets, a perfect choice because the dancing and singing are the stars of the show. The actors execute the many dance styles perfectly, including ballroom style, ballet, soft shoe and tap. Actor John David Scott’s talent makes the complicated dance routines seem effortless. The actors also do a terrific job at the physical humor, especially Gabriel Corey as Cosmo; his facial expressions alone are hilarious. Jessica Skerritt as Lina Lamont hits just the right ear-piecing notes with her grating voice.
The movie scenes are shown on a screen with actual black-and-white film of the actors, a device that proves to be effective and fun. And there is real rain for the "Singin’ in the Rain" number. The famous scene is executed in wonderful form by John David Scott as he splashes and dances through the water, getting exuberantly soaked.
My favorite scene is the "Moses Supposes" number, in which Don and Cosmo tap dance on a desk and chairs. Not only is the song fun, but the tap dancing was amazing.
Overall, this musical is a delightful escape. My 17-year-old found some of the humor old-fashioned, but I laughed out loud often. Lighthearted, sweet and funny, the songs will stay with you long after the show ends.
If you go ...
Where: The Village Theatre is located at 303 Front St. N., Issaquah, Wash.
Tickets: Call 425-392-2202 or buy online.
Parking: There is plenty of parking, all within a short walk to the theater.
Age recommendation: This musical is definitely G-rated, but might be a bit long for little kids at over two hours.
Tips
- The theater is connected to Fins Bistro, from which adults can pre-order cocktails for the 15-minute intermission, you can also pre-order from the dessert menu.
- Bottled water, coffee and candy are available for sale in the lobby. Cash only! And bring small bills, they weren’t able to give change for a $20. The theater is near several eateries, including Domino’s Pizza, Confetti Cupcakes, Yum-E Yogurt, and many other choices.
- Your family might enjoy watching the movie after the musical; we did!
