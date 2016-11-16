Show and Tell: 'Singin' in the Rain' at Village Theatre Lighthearted romp brings the sunshine in for all ages

John David Scott (Don Lockwood), Mallory King (Kathy Selden), and Gabriel Corey (Cosmo Brown). Singin' in the Rain Production photo. © 2016 Mark Kitaoka. Property of Village Theatre.p

The bottom line

In Village Theatre's expert hands, Singin’ In the Rain, a musical adapted from the 1952 film of the same name, adds spectacular shine to this dreariest of Seattle falls. Set in 1920s Hollywood, the story follows three actors as they struggle with the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies.” This lighthearted, dance-heavy musical is appropriate for all ages and is on stage at Village Theaters Francis J. Gaudette theater in Issaquah through Dec. 31 and at the Everett Performing Arts Center from Jan. 6–29.

Highlights

Don Lockwood is a famous silent film star who can’t stand his vain costar Lina Lamont, although the studio wants the press to think they are engaged. When the studio decides to turn the stars’ recent film into a “talkie,” Lina’s screeching voice and heavy New York accent threaten to ruin the project. Don and his sidekick Cosmo attempt to save the film by dubbing over Lina’s voice with actress Kathy Selden’s voice, with hilarious results.

Ty Willis (Roscoe Dexter) and Jessica Skerritt (Lina Lamont). Singin' in the Rain production photo. © 2016 Mark Kitaoka. Property of Village Theatre.

The set for this musical is simple, with line drawings as the backdrop for city streets, a perfect choice because the dancing and singing are the stars of the show. The actors execute the many dance styles perfectly, including ballroom style, ballet, soft shoe and tap. Actor John David Scott’s talent makes the complicated dance routines seem effortless. The actors also do a terrific job at the physical humor, especially Gabriel Corey as Cosmo; his facial expressions alone are hilarious. Jessica Skerritt as Lina Lamont hits just the right ear-piecing notes with her grating voice.

The movie scenes are shown on a screen with actual black-and-white film of the actors, a device that proves to be effective and fun. And there is real rain for the "Singin’ in the Rain" number. The famous scene is executed in wonderful form by John David Scott as he splashes and dances through the water, getting exuberantly soaked.

My favorite scene is the "Moses Supposes" number, in which Don and Cosmo tap dance on a desk and chairs. Not only is the song fun, but the tap dancing was amazing.

Overall, this musical is a delightful escape. My 17-year-old found some of the humor old-fashioned, but I laughed out loud often. Lighthearted, sweet and funny, the songs will stay with you long after the show ends.