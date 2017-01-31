Please Touch: 7 Seattle-area Museums That Engage Kids

The jaw-dropping lobby at the Seattle Art Museum. Photo credit: JiaYing Grygiel

It’s wet and it’s cold. You want to get out of the house and show your kids some art. But museums are notoriously no-touch zones, and who wants to pony up for admission only to have a screaming toddler cut the visit short?

But did you know that many Seattle-area museums offer art spaces — some available free of charge — and other programs that encourage crafting, art exploration and sensory fun? We round up some family- and wallet-friendly options in town to brighten up your winter.

Admission and free days: $12.95–$19.95; free for kids 12 and under. First Thursdays are free for permanent exhibits (special exhibits are half-price admission). Lobby art spaces are always free.

What to do: The most amazing thing about Seattle Art Museum’s free lobby space is how huge it is. Come in through the entrance at First Avenue and University Street and pay admission only for the upper two floors of galleries (which are tough to browse with grabby children anyway), and the entire lower level is free. Toddlers will love exploring the toy-filled terrace outside the museum restaurant and climbing the grand staircase punctuated by Chinese marble statues. For school-age kids, there’s an open studio stocked with art supplies halfway up the staircase and a “think tank” at the top where they’re invited to leave a message. Bonus: Look for the wheelchair ramp winding around the think tank — there’s a surprise mural inside.

More fun: If you want to visit the upstairs galleries with your PEPS peeps or another group, request free community passes on the museum website.

Info: Open Wednesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (Thursday 10 a.m.–9 p.m.). 1300 First Ave., Seattle.

Admission and free days: $5–$9; kids 12 and under free. Free on First Thursdays, first Saturdays (for families) and second Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m.

What to do: The Seattle Asian Art Museum (SAAM), located at Seattle Art Museum’s original site at Volunteer Park, is a jewel box of an art deco building. Visit now, because the Asian Art Museum closes in the spring of 2017 for a two-year renovation. In the Tabaimo exhibit (through Feb. 26), you’ll find eight luminous video installations that are modern takes on traditional Japanese imagery. Even my hard-to-please toddler was mesmerized by “Haunted House,” where he got to wear headphones and watch a periscope scanning a cityscape. We saw a family making hand shadows over the butterflies and dragonflies flitting through another video.

Free Family Day is every first Saturday; and the theme on Saturday, Feb. 4, is Lunar New Year, with lion dance performances and art making. It will be loud (to scare away evil spirits), so bring headphones if your kid might be scared. And wear something red for good luck. Also check out the play room at the south end of the museum, with blocks, dress-up clothes, books and puppets.

More fun: The gorgeous Volunteer Park Conservatory is located on the north end of the park, and its free days are the same as SAAM’s: first Thursdays and first Saturdays. Or make the short walk to Lake View Cemetery, where you can see Bruce Lee’s grave.

Info: Open Wednesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (Thursday 10 a.m.–9 p.m.). Volunteer Park, Seattle.

Admission and free days: $9.95–$14.95; kids 5 and under free. Free on First Thursdays

What to do: Located in a beautifully restored historic building in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, this museum is dedicated to Asian-American history and art. On First Thursdays, the museum’s free admission day, sit in for toddler story time at 11 a.m., followed by an art activity. Look for the colorful room just for small children tucked in the galleries upstairs. Parents and school-age kids might want to sign up for one of a slew of themed tours that explore the International District (most are additional cost), from “Bruce Lee’s Chinatown” to seasonal food tours such as a dumpling crawl.

More fun: The Wing’s new exhibit, Who’s Got Game?, showcases elite Asian-Pacific American sports stars and local athletes who shaped Seattle history. Find memorabilia and photos, as well as fun activities for kids, such as a pitching game and a cereal box-style photo op.

Info: Open Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (First Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.). 719 S. King St., Seattle.

Admission and free days: $10–$12, kids under 6 free. The museum is free on First Fridays, and the first floor of Bellevue Arts Museum (BAM) is always free.

What to do: Bellevue Arts Museum’s ground floor is completely free. It won’t cost you a penny to see Aaron Haba’s show-stopping mobile in the center of the atrium, the community education gallery and an art activity area tucked in back. But it’s worth your museum dollars to visit the two upper levels of galleries. Each floor has its own “Imagination Station,” where visitors can cut, draw and create, and the activities change with different shows. New projects for this year include designing a modern quilt square, creating a mini sculpture out of repurposed items and learning about the many forms of glass.

More fun: Almost every Saturday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m., the museum hosts a drop-in “Get Crafty” activity in its lobby. You don’t need to pay museum admission, just a small materials fee, to participate.

Info: Open Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; free First Friday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. 510 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue.

Admission and free days: $6–$10; children always free. The Henry is free every Sunday and on First Thursdays.

What to do: Visit this small, friendly contemporary art museum on the University of Washington campus every Sunday, when admission and parking (inside the UW Central Parking Garage next door) are free. A must-do activity at the museum is to cross the bridge to the James Turrell Skyspace, an outdoor, circular room with a wood-paneled interior and a retractable roof that allows an ever-changing view of the sky. It is incredibly peaceful, like being inside a private fort. The galleries across from the Skyspace currently feature stunning portraits by hometown hero Chuck Close, through April 2. (FYI, there is nudity in the exhibit.) Sweeten the deal by visiting on the second Sunday of every month (next up is Feb. 12) to participate in a free drop-in ArtVenture program for families.

More fun: Stop by the University of Washington’s Suzzallo Library, which looks like something out of Hogwarts.

Info: Open Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. (Thursday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.). 15th Ave. N.E. and N.E. 41st St., Seattle.

Admission and free days: The Frye is always free.

What to do: At First Hill’s free art museum, go see the gallery where paintings are hung “salon-style,” like a giant jigsaw puzzle, filling the walls from floor to ceiling. It’s how art was displayed at the home of the Frye’s namesake patrons, Charles and Emma Frye, almost a century ago. The gallery is a visual feast from the ground up. My two kids and I love to play “I spy,” looking for ducks, horses, boats, flowers — all objects small children can identify in the paintings.

More fun: The Frye also hosts one of the best kids’ art activities in town, “Small Frye”: On the first Friday of each month (next up is Feb. 3), kids ages 3 to 5 can watch storytellers from Seattle Children’s Theatre perform in the galleries, then create a project with the Frye’s art educators in the studio upstairs. Cost is free but register online.

Info: Open Tuesday–Sunday 11 a.m.–5 p.m. (Thursday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.). 704 Terry Ave., Seattle.

Admission and free days: Admission $13–$15; $40/family; kids 5 and under free. Free on Third Thursdays, and other discounted days. Also: Tacoma Art Museum has a brand-new program with Children's Museum of Tacoma (CMT), where up to 500 families can receive free entry to TAM after visiting Children's Museum of Tacoma.

What to do: When Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) expanded in 2014, it moved the art studio just off the lobby and made the studio free admission all the time, with easily accessible art supplies and inspiration. “It’s for adults, it’s for kids, everyone from babies to grandmas,” says Britt Board, TAM’s community engagement and studio program manager. While you’re at TAM, browse the other exhibits dedicated to Impressionist and Western art

More fun: When your kids are done creating, take a (free) walk farther down Pacific Avenue over the Bridge of Glass to get your fill of Chihuly. Or play at The Children’s Museum of Tacoma, next door to TAM, where admission is by donation.

Info: Open Tuesday–Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (free Third Thursday 5–8 p.m.). 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma.

KidsQuest 2.0

Just as this issue was going to press, we heard some exciting museum news for families. KidsQuest Children’s Museum had set the opening date for its new museum, January 31.

By the time you read this, the museum’s new 13,500 square foot building, located at N.E. 12th Avenue and 108th Avenue N.E. in downtown Bellevue, will be in full swing. Highlights of the new space include a 28-foot climbing structure/sculpture that will be the centerpiece of the opening gallery, an art studio, maker space, large water play area, an outdoor gallery and a mercantile play area that re-creates historic Bellevue.

KidsQuest is also expanding its educational staff and its classrooms. Expect to see more early learning classes, mini maker classes, after-school programming and art classes. Programming for kids with sensory issues will also continue.

The exhibits and classrooms aim to serve a wider range of kids of different ages and interests — but there is an underlying theme. “The spaces are very intentional in design to allow for deep engagement,” says Jamie Bonnett, associate director of education.

Find out more about the new museum here!