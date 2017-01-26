Lucky You: Insider's Guide to Lunar New Year Festivals Around Seattle

Lunar New Year celebration in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. Photo credit: Cham Bunphoath

Happy New Year!

No, not that New Year, not January 1. I’m talking about Lunar New Year, which falls on the day of the first new moon (Jan. 28 this year) and is celebrated in places with lots of Chinese people. That’s mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam… and Seattle.

For more tips on exploring the International District, see JiaYing Grygiel's "Secrets to the International District, by a Chinese Mom"

The first Chinese people arrived in Seattle just about the same time as the city’s founding in the mid-1800s. In the 2010 Census count, Asians made up 14 percent of Seattle’s population, including some 30,835 Chinese Americans. Lunar New Year is the biggest event of the year in many Asian countries, bigger than Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter combined. Based on sheer numbers, Seattle offers an impressive pick of Lunar New Year events.

The Zodiac animals cycle through every dozen years, and 2017 stars the rooster. They say that people born in the Year of the Rooster are confident, diligent and social. (You can take that list of personality traits with a grain of salt; it’s about as reliable as your astrological sign.) Roosters you might know include Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Serena Williams. (And me. Sheesh, are we all turning 36 already?)

Whether you’re Chinese or if you just like food and people, celebrate the Year of the Rooster at one of these Seattle-area events. Here are the biggest public celebrations and how to find the festival that's right for your family.

Lunar New Year celebration in the International District. Photo credit: Cham Bunphoath

1. Most authentic experience: Chinatown-International District

When and where:

Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St., Seattle. Free performances outside the Wing; kids’ museum admission free, adults $11.95–$14.95

Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the International District. Free.

Here's the scene: The streets are packed with families and lots of kids are wearing traditional clothes. Lion dancers prance through the neighborhood, performing at each storefront until the shopkeeper hands over a red envelope stuffed with cash. Pop, pop, pop! Long strings of firecrackers light up, babies wail and the air fills with smoke.

Lunar New Year in Seattle's International District is the place for food and culture (and some nostalgia). The spectacle is the most similar to how we celebrated New Year’s in Taiwan when I was a kid. The funny thing is, in my experience, no one in Taiwan follows these traditions anymore. But for immigrants and their American-born children, New Year is an opportunity to showcase their cultural heritage.

Get a taste of that authenticity starting on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a free Lion Dance performance at 11 a.m. outside The Wing Luke Museum. Warning: The drums and firecrackers will be very loud to scare away any bad luck, so bring headphones for little ones or keep your distance. After the performance, inside the museum, you’ll find rooster-themed crafts, a calligraphy workshop, face painting, story time and games for kids. Admission is free for children and students, adults are $11.95-$14.95. Or enter the coloring contest (download a copy here) for free kids’ admission and half-price adults.

The following day, Sunday, Jan. 29, the whole International District celebrates the New Year in a day-long celebration with dragon and lion dances, martial arts performances and a children’s costume parade. Find the full schedule here. “We are hoping people will come to the neighborhood to experience culture and food and they will leave with a positive experience. And hopefully, they will patronize these businesses again,” says Monisha Singh, events and programs manager for the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area.

Tips and caveats: Because much of the fun is outside, you are at the mercy of the weather; and traffic is tough. If you arrive in the morning, try parking in the Uwajimaya garage (a $15 purchase at Uwajimaya buys you two hours of validated parking). Later in the day, take the bus, streetcar or light rail to the ID. And expect big crowds. You can put your kid on your shoulders, but it can be difficult to see performances.

Where to nosh: Many restaurants feature special New Year’s menus, usually some variation on dumplings, long noodles, whole fish — all foods considered lucky. For quick bites, try the $3 food walk on Sunday. Check out the ParentMap guide to the ID for more recommendations.

Lunar New Year celebration at Bellevue Square. Photo credit: Heather Curbow

2. Most comfortable for young families: Bellevue Square

When and where: Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Bellevue Square, 575 Bellevue Square; with most performances in the Center Court. Free

To find one of the best Lunar New Year celebrations in Seattle, look no further than … Bellevue. With its large Asian population (Bellevue is estimated to be 34 percent Asian), it makes marketing sense for The Bellevue Collection to host a huge free New Year’s bash. “It’s just a good way to bring customers into the center, and for them to feel we appreciate the things they celebrate,” says Cecily Gray, digital communications and public relations coordinator at The Bellevue Collection.

Main selling points: There are 10,000 free parking spots. It’s all indoors, so weather is not a factor. The event is extremely well-organized. And dumpling powerhouse Din Tai Fung will offer free samples!

The Bellevue Collection partners with several Taiwanese organizations to put on an impressive performance schedule. The festivities are held in Bell Square’s center court, with programming running nonstop. There’s music, dancing, calligraphy, martial arts and lion dances. This venue is extra friendly for little kids because no one’s setting off firecrackers (inside the mall, obviously) and the center court is so cavernous the drumming is somewhat diffused.

Tips: There’s no bad seat in the house, because you can get a good view of the show from balconies along the upper two levels. When your kids need a break, head to the free play area on the third floor. Outside J. Crew, tables are set up with an array of craft activities. You can make a firecracker, a lantern, a Chinese “spring” ornament and more. For school-age kids who love arts and crafts, you can easily spend an hour here.

Where to nosh. Din Tai Fung, located conveniently in Lincoln Square, is famous for its pork soup dumplings, and we also love their fish dumplings, shrimp shui mai and for dessert, the red bean dumplings. Don’t bother ordering greens or rice — that’s just wasting space in your stomach. A block north of Bell Square is the best Taiwanese food in the region, Facing East. Try the pork burgers ($4.50), with fatty slices of pork belly with crumbled peanut, cilantro and pickled mustard greens. It’s heaven sandwiched in a fluffy white bun.

Lunar New Year celebration at Bellevue Square. Photo credit: Heather Curbow

3. Nicest place to spend the day: Seattle Asian Art Museum

When and where: Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Volunteer Park, 1400 E. Prospect St., Seattle. Free

On the last first free Saturday family event before the Asian Art Museum (SAAM) closes for a two-year renovation, and the museum will be partying it up with its annual Lunar New Year celebration.

Get there early to snag a front-row stool for Mak Fai’s lion dance and kung fu performance at 11 a.m. Unlike other venues, you can see the lions up really close. Check out the traditional Chinese dance performance at 12:30 p.m. And between shows, look for a dress-up station, story time and family tours.

Downstairs in the museum’s board room, families can play with clay (sculpt your Zodiac animal!) and make a folding crow screen inspired by the Tabaimo exhibit. Speaking of Tabaimo, take one last look around that gorgeous special exhibit. It’s eight video installations inspired by traditional Japanese imagery, a high-tech update on pieces from SAAM’s permanent collection.

“It’s a digestible amount of art to look at with your kid,” says Sarah Bloom, senior manager of teen, family and multigenerational programming. “I get so excited seeing them there and taking advantage of the space. It’s a really great learning environment for young kids.”

The Tabaimo show — and the museum — close at the end of February. Note: beginning in March, SAAM’s First Saturday family program moves to the Miller Community Center on Capitol Hill.

Nearby fun: It's easy for young families to make a day of Volunteer Park, and the free parking is a bonus. If it’s cold or wet, make art and see the galleries at the museum, then explore the Conservatory (also free on first Saturday). You can also climb 107 steps to the top of the water tower for a free view of the city. On nice days, the beautiful Olmsted-designed park is ideal for wandering. Kid magnets include the Noguchi sculpture and camels in front of the museum, mature trees just right for climbing and a recently-renovated playground.

Where to nosh: Just a block outside the park is the Volunteer Park Café, which always gets rave reviews. There are lots more options if you venture a little further into the retail core of Capitol Hill. Kimchi Bistro, tucked in the back of a retail building, hits the perfect bibimbap spot.

More Lunar New Year events around Seattle Lincoln District festival in Tacoma When and where: Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; around Yakima Avenue and South 38th Street in Tacoma; free Look for performances and food in Tacoma’s newly revitalized Lincoln International Business District. Museum of Flight When and where: Thursday, Feb. 2, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; 9404 East Marginal Way S., Seattle. Free The First Thursday event (hence, the free admission) celebrates the New Year with family activities and a performance by the Seattle Chinese Chorus. A special program highlights secret missions flown by the Taiwan Air Force during the Cold War, called the Black Cat and Black Bat missions. Tacoma Dome When and where: Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. Free The annual New Year celebration, organized by the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, includes more 70 booths, with live entertainment, food and drink, cultural arts, games and crafts. This year’s event features the island of Guam.