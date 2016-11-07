Election Day Unease: Parents and Community Leaders Hopeful, Even as They Worry
Election 2016 has been the most brutal in recent history, and our children have noticed. On this final day, we reflect and plan
— Becca Hall, director of Frog Hollow School, a writing program for homeschoolers
Anxiety on lots of levels; for me the most specific effect has been the effort needed to ensure that people at work don’t inadvertently insult folks who might be on the other side of the political spectrum. With the general distaste for both candidates, that’s been a challenge!
But in all the muck, I’ve tried to look for the silver lining in this big mess. For my family this election season was an opportunity to not only teach our children about our democracy, but also what it means to be a good person and a leader. We embraced the opportunities to talk with our children about character and what it means to be fair, use self control, as well as being respectful, caring and kind. There were a plethora of opportunities to share and point out how adults make mistakes and can act as bullies.
Tomorrow I will be encouraging others to get out and vote and to take responsibility for the future by making the best choice possible for their country and their children. And as I watch the tallying over social media and television I will be saying a silent prayer for our people.
— Melissa Benaroya, LICSW Family Coaching and Education, Childproof Parenting
My husband and I have close friends and family on all four sides of this election. Way back at the beginning of the year we were talking about how this year would be horrible and how much we were dreading the 2016 election cycle. But unlike previous years, I decided that this year, I wanted us to do something that would help alleviate the anxiety and hate. Something that could bring our friends and family together and make them smile, instead of hate each other. That's why this year, our dog Thor Michaelson, is running for Pawcifer of Justice.
Thor is leading in the polls on a strictly Anti-Vacuum Cleaner ticket with a pro-Walkies stance. He’s also very big on turkey hot dogs. We’ve posted signs; almost all of which have been ‘rehomed’ so I made them available for download on Thor’s website, vacuumcleanerdefenseleague. And it’s working! People (and their pets) have been coming out in droves to support the VCDL. We even have a skunk supporting us. (That's not even a euphemism for anything. She's an actual skunk!)
On the serious side, my husband and I have already voted by mail. When our ballots arrived, we sat down with our kids and showed them how to vote. We explained why we chose our candidates and why it’s important that they vote when they are old enough. So on election day, we are free to get out there and cheer people on. We'll be down there waving and encouraging everyone to get out and vote! vote! vote! They system only works if you participate.
And if you have an extra turkey hot dog, I know a candidate that would love to shake your paw.
Moms also got out the mom vote. Through #MomsVote, nearly a million letters to moms and also tens of thousands of hand written mom-to-mom reminder to vote postcards were sent. Treasure Boxes of kids activities were created to inspire families to come out to vote, early voting reminders were sent, voting parades complete with marching bands were organized, early voting parties were held, pledges/plans to vote were signed. It doesn't stop there ... #LatinaVotan helped get out the Latina vote online, on-the-ground, sharing videos from more than 60 Latina mom influencers about the importance of voting on election day, and so much more. All of this is just the tip of the iceberg of the highly effective, empowering, super inspiring work of #MomsVote this year.
Moms have been an incredible force this election. No matter the outcome: Thank you.
— Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, MomsRising founder and activist
There are many high-stake causes to pay attention to. And a lot of times I feel none of those interests are actively represented. I just want the president to be someone that my son can not only look up to but it intrust with his future.
I will be spending this election season waiting ... the race is so close at this point my husband and I are unsure what will happen so we're just waiting.
I've lived here for four years but as a British citizen, I don't have a vote. Having lived through a shock announcement once already this year I am holding my breath and crossing my fingers that I won't have to experience that again. I urge everyone who has a vote to use it, even if you think it won't make a difference. I do not want my children to grow up in a world of hatred and intolerance. I am afraid of the world we now live in both here and at home and hope tomorrow will turn the tide.
— Rachel McClary, play, early education and more.
My son was born on Election Day in 2005, and his birth completely rocked our world even though my husband lost his bid that night for a King County Council seat. This year, my son’s birthday falls on one of the most important election days of his lifetime and he worries it will be the worst birthday ever. I’ve been patiently reassuring him that we will indeed elect the first female president ever (even though I feel nervous and uncertain inside) and have explained that no matter what happens, it will be a historical moment.
My daughter’s eighth-grade class was asked to write a persuasive letter convincing someone to vote in this election. Hers was one of six chosen to be submitted to a contest in YES! Magazine. She had written a letter to a person of color, explaining very carefully the reasons it is so important to vote and that every voice makes a difference. She wrote: 'Another benefit of people of color voting could be that more people of color could be elected to positions of power, which would benefit our nation greatly ... more diverse groups of people lead to better ideas circulating … we will have better ideas of how to solve worldwide problems.'
We’ve watched all the debates together and the kids have seen for themselves what these two candidates represent. They don’t need my husband or I to explain our voting choices. They can see for themselves the compelling evidence right in front of them.
— Elizabeth Ralston, nonprofit leader
— Erin Baebler, co-author of Moms Mean Business: A Guide to Creating a Successful Company and Happy Life as a Mom Entrepreneur
My kids are mixed-race and just beginning to understand the term racism. Some of their most beloved family members are voting for Trump. Thanksgiving will be interesting this year, all of us sitting around the table, in a mess of confusion, love and diversity. I'll attempt to politely steer the conversation away from anger and towards discourse. The kids will absorb it all. They'll participate with their own opinions, in a way I never did when I was a child.
On one end of the table there will be me, the liberal, college-educated, white, middle class woman who eight years ago, was proud to publicly breastfeed in the polling station while voting for Obama. Next to me, my liberal, college-educated, middle class, Japanese-American husband, who four years ago, bought a pink dress shirt to match his son wearing a pink 'Baby Got Barack' hand-me-down t-shirt and hoped it didn't matter the color of their skin or the color of their shirts.
On the other end of the table, doting Trump-supporting grandparents will fondly praise our one-year-old daughter as she climbs into her seat at the family table. I'll wonder how many female presidents she'll see in her lifetime. When she's an adult, hosting Thanksgiving dinner in her home, what will be the state of sexism, misogyny and reproductive rights in America? Will she still be tolerating the intolerable?
— JiaYing Grygiel, photographer
But more importantly, my son — the only American citizen in our family — was born this year. The outcomes of this election will have a longstanding impact on our family, including whether we would want to raise our son here in 2017 and beyond. We are anxiously awaiting the results – despite not being able to vote. Will our country be led by a politically-astute, globally-minded woman? Or by the type of man who is the living embodiment of everything we wouldn't want our son to become?
— Ruchika Tulshyan, author
There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment