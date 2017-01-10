 
Outings + Activities | Holidays

Honoring Dr. King: Activities and Events Celebrating MLK Day Around Seattle

Join a rally, learn about Dr. King, volunteer, get inspired

"Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?,'" said Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Honor his legacy with your kids on and around January 16 by participating in an inspiring MLK Day celebration around the Sound, from the annual rally at Seattle’s Garfield High School to the Northwest African American Museum’s open house; or dig into volunteering at a National Day of Service event. Here are top events for the weekend. 

  

 

