Take a Spin! Best Ice Skating Rinks Around Seattle and Puget Sound

Slip and slide! Every year around the Sound, a batch of holiday skating rinks opens for kids' and families' skating pleasure. Some rinks are real ice, some are synthetic, some are outdoor, some are indoor; all help families get into the skating holiday spirit.

1. Magic Season Ice Arena, Bellevue

This seasonal rink, located in Ashwood Park this year next to Bellevue Library (instead of Downtown Park, which is under construction), is the largest holiday ice skating rink around, with decent real ice. There is a viewing tent with benches, and a concession area selling hot drinks and snacks onsite.

Schedule: Daily, through Jan. 8, with hours varying each week.

Prices: $12, includes skate rentals; $9 for ages 8 and under. On Mondays, Bank of America/Alaska Airlines Visa sponsors free skate sessions: Show a BOA bank or credit card and get two free passes.

Stroller Skate Thursdays: Skate and push a stroller around the ice skating rink on select Thursdays, view the full schedule.

2. Winterfest Ice Rink, Seattle Center

The small Winterfest ice skating rink in the Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center (an indoor skating rink) is a Seattle holiday tradition, which means it can also be crowded — try a weekday morning. In addition to skating, the festival offers five weeks of mostly free special events, concerts, and activities. The refurbished Armory (formerly known as the Center House) offers a much wider variety of meal and snack options (vendors include Skillet, MOD Pizza and Eltana Bagel).

Schedule: Through Jan. 2. Sunday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; closed at 4 p.m. Dec. 24; closed, Dec. 25; open until 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Prices: $8 for adults, $6 for children ages 6–12, $2 children ages 5 and under, includes skate rental. Cash only. Free skate day on Sunday, Dec. 18.

3. CHI Franciscan Polar Plaza, Tacoma

For seasonal ice skating in the South Sound, try the tent-covered skating rink in Tollefson Plaza in downtown Tacoma. While still small, its rink and viewing area have expanded recently. Hot drinks are sold and it's close to area museums, such as Tacoma Art Museum (right across the street), Washington State History Museum or Children's Museum of Tacoma (with pay-as-you-can admission).

Schedule: Polar Plaza ice skating is open daily, through Jan. 1, except on Dec. 25 when it's closed. Check the schedule.

Prices: $5–$11, including rental. Non-skaters also have to pay admission ($3). You can only buy tickets on-site. Jan. 1 is free admission for kids.

Redmond Town Center ice rink

Doing some holiday shopping at RTC? Stop by the small synthetic skating rink for a spin. There's also a holiday carousel, a holiday express "train" that takes tots around the center, lights, a pop-up SpringFree Trampoline for jumping (new this year) and more.

Schedule: Ice skating rink and carousel open daily through Jan. 1 (closed Dec. 25). Check the schedule for exact hours. Santa is also in his hut, next to the carousel.

Price: $7 per session for kids ages 5 and older, including skate rental.

As part of its Winter Magic events, the City of Snoqualmie hosts a synthetic rink, located in downtown Snoqualmie. It remains in that location until December 21, when it will move to the Snoqualmie Ridge Amphitheater.

Schedule: The grand opening event is Saturday, Dec. 10 at the City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Festival; on Dec. 21 it moves to the Snoqualmie Ridge Amphitheater and is open there select dates through Jan. 1.

Price: $3–$5 (includes skate rental).

Indoor rinks open year-round

There's no pond ice skating in the relatively balmy winters we have around here, but families can still try out their skating skills at indoor ice rinks, open in any weather and every season.

Lynnwood Ice Center, Lynnwood

An active ice skating rink north of Seattle, Lynwood is an excellent rink that feels a cut above some of the more worn rinks around. There's a warm lobby and viewing area, snack shop, and pro shop, and birthday party rooms. It offers a good Basic Skills program, as well as walkers for toddlers. There is also a hockey program. Skate rental stock spans toddler sizes up to men's size 14.



Highland Ice Arena, Shoreline

This third-generation family-owned arena (it had the first Zamboni in the region) Highland has seen generations of skaters wobble on its ice skating rink. Highland does not rent walkers — they encourage even small children to try skating. Highland offers hockey programs, figure skating and lessons in addition to public skate sessions. It has a skate shop on site and does offer birthday party tables; no rooms, though.

Deals: Family skate sessions, and free skate session on holidays. Check website for updates.

Sno-King Ice Arena, Kirkland

Formerly the Kingsgate Ice Arena, Sno-King Kirkland offers public ice skate sessions, hockey, learn-to-skate programs and fun-sounding broomball where participants do not need to know how to skate. Walkers can be rented; look for group discounts.

Xfinity Community Ice Rink, Everett

Centrally located in downtown Everett, the community ice skating rink is just one of the facilities at Xfinity (formerly Comcast) Arena, which hosts Silvertips hockey games, concerts and more. Street parking can be tricky, but there are plenty of garages. In addition to frequent public skating sessions, junior hockey and learn-to-skate programs are available. Look for Cheap Skate sessions and discounted "Lunch Break Skate" sessions offered weekdays.

Sno-King Ice Arena, Renton

Located in the Renton Highlands, Sno-King Ice Arena is a year-round, indoor ice skating facility that offers two separate ice surfaces. In addition to public skating hours, they host broomball, figure-skating, hockey, lesson series and summer camps. There is a café and game room for family members who don’t want to skate. There is also a skate shop on site. Walkers can be rented.

Sprinker Recreation Center Ice Arena, Tacoma

This Tacoma ice rink boasts an "Excellence on Ice" designation from PSA and has an NHL regulation ice surface. Look for Cheap Skate sessions.

Three ways to save on ice skating lessons

1. Multi-week group lesson series are cheaper than private lessons for just learning how to skate. They are usually offered in two-month cycles and cost between $75 and $120 for beginners.

2. Buy used ice skates. Recreational ice skates can be purchased retail for about $60 for kids and $125 for adults. Hockey dad Paul Sewell recommends secondhand equipment. “When Tom first started playing hockey," he said, "I purchased his skates from Play It Again Sports. He was growing so fast, there was no point in buying new skates.”

3. Look for reduced fees and deals. Most rinks offer one weekly “Cheap Skate” session with discounted admission, discounts for young kids during select sessions, group discounts or punchcard discounts.

This article was originally written in 2012 and updated in 2016.