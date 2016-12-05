Update: This contest is now closed. Thanks for entering! See the winners.

Forget the winter blues! Wintertime in the Pacific Northwest means plenty of family adventures to look forward to, from skiing and tubing to ice skating and building a snowman. Share your favorite winter adventure photo, from this season or last, and you could win some extra cool winter prizes.

We'll collect entries from Dec. 5 through Dec. 19, 2016!

Thank you to our giveaway sponsor, Sturtevant's. For all your winter fun gear, check out Sturtevent's stores in Bellevue and Tacoma.

How to Enter Smile — Snap or find your favorite winter family fun photo. It can be from this season or last! Share — Upload your photo to Instagram with hashtag #dreamingofwinterfun and tag @parentmap (Make sure your Instagram account is public so we can see your entry!) Win — Follow @parentmap on Instagram and we'll let you know if you win!

Prizes

Three lucky winners will be awarded one of the following prizes:

Grand Prize: Four Stevens Pass Lift Tickets

Prize value: $296

Valid for all ages, day use.

Second Place: Two Crystal Mountain Resort Adult Lift Tickets

Prize value: $148

Kids ages 10 & under free.

Prize value: $100

Valid at any Purple Cafe and Wine Bar location.

The Fine Print

The Dreaming of Winter Fun Photo Contest will begin on Dec. 5, 2016 and end on Dec. 19, 2016 at 11:59 p.m.

Each submission must be a digital photo, 100 percent your own work and comply with the contest rules. You can submit up to one photo per day.



The submission must demonstrate the theme of the contest , Dreaming of Winter Fun. ParentMap has sole discretion in determining if the photo demonstrates the theme.



ParentMap editors will choose the three winners and notify each winner by commenting on their Instagram photo entry. Winners will be notified on or before Thursday, Dec. 22. You must claim your prize within one week of being notified or else you forfeit the prize



Use of photos: Upon entering one of ParentMap's photo contests, you are acknowledging and giving consent that your photo may be used on ParentMap's website, social media pages, print publications or email newsletters without compensation.



Entrants must be legal residents of the United States, and must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Entrants may not be an employee of ParentMap or involved in any part of the administration and execution of this giveaway. Entrants must not be an immediate family (parent, sibling, spouse, child) or household member of a ParentMap employee.