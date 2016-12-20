Congratulations to Our Dreaming of Winter Fun Photo Contest Winners!

’ cause parenting is a trip!

We loved all of the fun photos that our readers submitted. Thank you for sharing your winter funw ithi us.

Thanks to everyone who entered our Winter Fun photo contest!

We loved all of the fun photos that our readers submitted. Thank you for sharing your winter funw ithi us.

Thank you to our giveaway sponsor, Sturtevant's. For all your winter fun gear, check out Sturtevent's stores in Bellevue and Tacoma.

Grand Prize: Snowball fight!

"He thoroughly enjoyed that snowball to the face."

Congratulations, @chelsiemckinney! You won: four Stevens Pass lift tickets!

Prize value: $296

Valid for all ages, day use.

Second place: Look at that sunset

"Obligatory 'it snowed in Seattle!' post! Snow much fun! ❄️."

Congratulations, @justbethwithaj! You won: two Crystal Mountain Resort adult lift tickets!



Prize value: $148

Kids ages 10 & under free.

Third place: Sleds up!

"❄️ SNOW DAY ❄️ "

Congratulations, @brooketaylorpnw! You won: $100 Purple Cafe and Wine Bar gift card!

Prize value: $100

Valid at any Purple Cafe and Wine Bar location.