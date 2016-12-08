Best Seattle-area Holiday Outings for Kids and Families

Overwhelmed: That's one word to describe how we feel perusing all of the lights, shows, skating, gingerbread-making and more activities available this holiday season. Click through for the reader's digest version of the season's best and brightest activities in December around Puget Sound. Whether you have visitors or it's just your family looking to fill up school-break days, you'll find your fun!

Where to find Santa (when he's not at the North Pole, of course)

Free Santas, hip Santas, diverse Santas, Father Christmas — whatever your pick, we've got the whereabouts of our favorite sled-driver.

Nice ice

Take a spin on one of these skating rinks. We've got the goods on holiday rinks in Seattle, Tacoma and Bellevue, how to find family skating deals, and tips on ice that's around all year.

Sled ahead

Grab your snow pants — it's time to hike a hill and slide all the way down. Here are the best places to go sledding and tubing in our area.

Stick to a budget

Having fun doesn't have to cost a lot. These ho-ho-holiday ideas offer all the festive cheer without the chimney-dropping prices. And for our friends in South Puget Sound, check out this list.

Bright idea

Search out the beautiful and brightest with our handy guide of the top Christmas and holiday light displays in Seattle, Tacoma and the Eastside. Pro tip: Pack sunglasses.

Off the beaten path

Avoid the crowds without skimping on the fun with these 10 secret holiday outings. Expect Yule logs, gingerbread decorations and much more.

Stay indoors

If you're looking for something a little, um, warmer, consider one of these museums. Boring, you say? Hardly. Each of these picks offers something particularly kid-friendly and, in some cases, free.

That's a lot of Nutcrackers

More than 40 plays, concerts and Nutcrackers add sparkle to the season. Sort through them all with this comprehensive guide broken down by musicals, plays and holiday classics; comic romps and family fun; leapin' Nutcrackers and more dance; beautiful music and sing-alongs. Bonus: We include our suggestions for getting your cheer on for cheap.

Thumbs up?

Read up on our reviews of these local holiday season shows to see if they're right for your family. We give you the inside scoop on everything from too-scary-for-kids moments to where to find the best parking. We'll update this list as new reviews come in: Disney's The Little Mermaid at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle; Red Riding Hood at Centerstage Theatre in Federal Way; The Nutcracker at Pacific Northwest Ballet in Seattle; Singin' in the Rain at The Village Theatre in Issaquah; Stellaluna at Seattle Children's Theatre.