Show and Tell: 'Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment' Escape to a world where Barbie and Ken dance under the disco ball, Elsa conjures snow and cars race on ice

Barbie and Ken skating in 'Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment'

The bottom line

The confection that is Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment — performed at Everett's Xfinity Arena through Sunday — is a welcome antidote to many things: election fatigue, November weather and kids that are growing up too fast, to name a few. The show sparkles with favorite movies set on ice, magical sets, glorious skating and fun twists that grown-ups will appreciate. Just brace yourself for the pleas for $12 popcorn and $22 lightsabers.

Highlights

If you have any doubt how to find Xfinity Arena when you arrive in Everett before one of this weekend's Disney on Ice shows, just look for the dozens of small girls dressed as Anna and Elsa. You're close. Once you're at the arena, as you look for your aisle, do your best to keep your kids' eyes off the dozens of booths selling all kinds of Disney-themed sweets, drinks and merch. (Tip: Pretend you're late and have to rush to your seat; it worked for us.)

My story: I took my newly minted 7-year-old to Thursday's opening night show. Though he used to belt out "Let It Go" some three years ago, I wasn't sure how much enchantment this particular world still held for him. An unexpected joy was that once we were installed in our seats, lost in a crowd of younger kids, he donned his Mickey Mouse hat and fully immersed.

This year's Disney on Ice theme ambitiously spotlights characters and scenes from four favorite movies — Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, Cars and Frozen — in grand spectacle, on ice. Of course, a two-hour show can't cover every plot point, so some movies get more ice time than others.

Anna and Olaf in 'Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment'

The show opens with Toy Story's green toy soldiers marching, skating and jumping — soon joined by skating versions of Woody, Buzz and other toys — and then moves on to a key plot point in the film: Woody and friends arrive at Sunnyside Day Care, which at first they think is a paradise. There, Barbie meets her Ken. A highlight of the show is a scene where plastic-haired versions of Barbie and Ken ice dance together under the disco ball to oldies that parents will love such as "Dreamweaver" and "Super Freak." When Ken locks up all the toys, Barbie has to use her (admittedly ditzy blonde) powers to rescue her friends by tricking Ken into showing off his Dreamhouse and special outfits; she uses his ascot scarf to trap him.

'Cars' in 'Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment'

The Little Mermaid gets shorter shrift than Toy Story, but we still had time to enjoy Ariel's shift to humanity, and her challenge (aided by Sebastian the Crab) to get Prince Eric to "Kiss the Girl" in time — all against a marvelous undersea set and props.

Cars consists mostly of the main characters in the movie, from Mater to Lightning, revving their engines across the ice, but for kids, the chance to see lifesize models of their favorite cars is pretty special.

Not too surprisingly, the sparkling star of the show is its concluding Frozen piece, which also gets the most complete treatment. Arendelle comes to life with market stalls and a castle backdrop, Anna joyfully spins around the ice (bumping into Hans, of course), and Olaf shows up for comic relief, even losing his head at one point, and — and of course — singing his ode to heat.

But most magical is Elsa. Her character shoots icy sparks from her hands, conjures up real snow (another magical moment: watching kids of all ages reaching forward to catch a flake) and belts out "Let It Go" as she sweeps, jumps and spins magnificently around the ice, eventually climbing into her gleaming icy world. The night we went, Elsa was joined in her anthem of freedom by, seemingly, hundreds of kids in the audience, from the toddler in a Buzz Lightyear costume behind us to my own not-so-jaded son. It was a good night for Disney magic.

Parents should know

As you'd expect, this ice show is appropriate for all ages, but the evening shows add up to a late night for little ones (we got home at 10 p.m.). Luckily, there are three matinees in the coming days.

Tip: Leave the show a little early (as Frozen cast members are taking their bows) to avoid the parking rush. And, as stated before, be prepared for the (very expensive) merchandise being hawked everywhere.