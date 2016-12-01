 

A Lecture with Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana

Tuesday, April 4, 2017
7 p.m.
Village Theatre, Issaquah

Cleaning Products
 
From plastic toys to body lotion, our children’s interactions with potentially harmful chemicals are cause for concern. Learn about the research on dangers posed by common household products and potential solutions with Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana. Leave with practical tips on how to make your home safer.
 
Dr. Sheela headshot
 
 
 
Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana is a principal investigator at the Center for Child Health, Behavior and Development, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington, an adjunct associate professor in the UW Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences and an attending physician at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

 

 
 
