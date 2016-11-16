Best Holiday Gifts for Kids in 2016

It's the most magical time of the year! Also, most hectic. To ease that holiday-sized burden, we've rounded up our top gift-getting stories that'll give you a jump on checking off your list. Don't be a stranger, either! We'll update this list with the latest and greatest all season long.

It's the most magical time of the year! Also, most hectic. To ease that holiday-sized burden, we've rounded up our top gift-getting stories that'll give you a jump on checking off your list. Don't be a stranger, either! We'll update this list with the latest and greatest all season long.

Make it last

We rounded up the very best of 2016 with a focus on toys that'll keep kids interested long after the holidays are over. Page through suggestions for adventurous kids, fashionistas, craft masters and more.

One-stop shop

Don't hit the toy aisle without this guide. Even though this was published in 2015, the gifts on this list will still get grins thanks to their particular combination of fun, nostalgia, learning and exploration. Check out the always-kid-pleasing categories of "Force-full Star Wars toys," "Super STEM: Building kits and engineering toys" and "Go old school: Unplugged and collectible toys" and don't miss the list of independent gift and toy shops.

Big ticket wonders

Looking to really wow this year? Consider buying one of these big-ticket items. Sure, they're expensive but we've picked ones that will be worth the money including a game table, trampoline and, of course, a trip to The Happiest Place on Earth.

Oh, baby

Sometimes the best gifts for an infant are those that help the adults in baby's life. From childproofing items to adorable baby calendars to a classic slow cooker or two, this list of practical, purposeful gifts guarantees a happy delivery.

Brain power

Give the best gift of all: Imagination. These 15 suggestions promise just that with a healthy dose of invention to fire up the youngest of minds. Peruse gift ideas for ages 0 to 2, 3 to 7 and 8 and up. Bonus: Our short list of kits perfect for creative kids.

Super gifts for superfans

For the child who just can't get enough of Legos, Disney or anything else in between, we recommend this list. Broken down by specific theme, it's quick reading with quality ideas (plus, stocking stuffers!). Personal favorite sections include Minecraft, Doctor Who and My Little Pony.

Enough with the stuff!

We hear ya. Give the gift of experience this holiday season with these suggestions. Swimming with sharks! Indoor skydiving! Downhill skiing! This is bound to be memorable.