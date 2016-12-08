Olympic Athlete Kristi Yamaguchi Debuts Her Newest Project: A Picture Book Twenty years after she won gold, the famous figure skater shares her work as an author, mother and philanthropist

Kristi Yamaguchi | Photo credit: Ericka McConnell

As a child, I loved gliding on the skating rink next to my elementary school in Minnesota. I never spoke of my secret wish to be a professional ice skater, but my mom, who also dreamed of skating, and I bonded while watching our Olympic heroes twirl and jump across our TV screen. So imagine my delight when I got the chance to speak with one of our favorite Olympic gold medalists, Kristi Yamaguchi.

Yamaguchi stood atop the Olympic podium in 1992 when she won the gold in ladies figure skating. In the more than 20 years since, Yamaguchi has continued achieving. A mother of two daughters, Yamaguchi performed on season six of Dancing with the Stars (which she won); runs her nonprofit, Always Dream Foundation; and, as of this fall, published her fourth children’s book, Cara’s Kindess. Here’s what she had to say about parenting, writing and everything else that keeps her busy.

What was the best part of winning Olympic gold?

I think it was just having all those years and those efforts and everyone’s sacrifices — all of that was kind of validated. It was just an honor to be in that elite Olympic Gold club, especially in U.S. figure skating. It’s a small fraternity. It was an honor to be a part of and continue to be an ambassador for our sport.

Do you regret any of the sacrifices you made in your quest to win an Olympic gold medal?

It’s hard to say looking back now [that] I would change anything. The one thing [I regret is] missing college. Right after high school I moved up to Canada to train. And right after the Olympics, I went on the road right away [with Stars on Ice]. College was the one thing I had sacrificed. I wish I could have experienced that or gotten my degree but life always kept moving.

After your Olympic career was over, what did you do with all that energy you formerly poured into your training?

Right after the Olympics, the focus went on to creating a professional career. Luckily I had the opportunity to work for 10 years for Stars on Ice, which kept me very busy traveling and performing [for] eight months of every year. My end game was skating, so being able to trade [the Olympics] for a professional career was great. It was a dream to skate at Madison Square Garden and overseas. After that it was 'OK, what’s next?' Starting a family became a priority. From there, things change. I became a mom and want to write a children’s book. It’s not like I’m desperately seeking or trying to keep busy; I love to explore.

What roles did your parents have in your decision to devote your time to ice skating?

I begged them to let me try skating. They had no idea what was involved. I kind of dragged them along with this whole experience. Of course, they became big supporters. My mom was very involved getting me to the rink every day and looking after all the details. They didn’t know what they were getting into; I was lucky they were very supportive.

A page from Cara's Kindness written by Kristi Yamaguchi | Photo credit: Cara's Kindness

How has both your mother and your journey to Olympic Gold affected how you mother your own children?

I was pretty lucky; my family was really good at keeping as much balance as possible. My husband [Bret Hedican, a former professional ice hockey player] and I are trying to do the same with our daughters. We stress the importance of education. If they are taking part in a sport, they have to have certain level of commitment to that, too. I think sports are a great teaching avenue for life lessons: goal setting, commitment, dedication, perseverance and being a team player. [You also learn] that it takes hard work to accomplish something but the reward down the line is worth it.

Tell me about your daughters. I’m wondering if they ice skate, too.

One is 10 and the other one 13. Being a tween: it’s a tough time. My girls are still doing pretty OK and adjusting so far. I do remember that whole awkward stage when I was a tween. Our older [daughter] just turned 13 and is in middle school. So far she has adjusted pretty well. I guess I’m more worried about the teen years!

Our younger one does [ice skate]. She’s been skating for three or four years and she competes. She’s still at the recreational level but she does skate four or five days a week ... when competition comes around, that’s when she gets really excited. That when she realizes she’s able to showcase all of the work she’s put in.

Tell me about your Always Dream Foundation.

One of my main focuses has always been my Always Dream Foundation; that takes up a lot of my time. This year marks our 20th anniversary. I was inspired by the Make-a-Wish Foundation; my eyes were open to what you can do though having a nonprofit.

My foundation is about embracing the hopes and dreams of underserved children. We’ve done lots of different things but in the last five years, we’ve been able to commit more time to early childhood literacy. Right around the time my first book came out, our house was all about reading and literacy. I could truly see that literacy is the foundation to a child’s success in school and in life. [Through Always Dream] we have a reading program that goes into kindergarten classroom with the goal of incorporating books in the home and as well as digital tech as a second platform while really encouraging parent engagement [with reading] at home.

Why did you start children’s books?

The biggest motivation was becoming a mom and having two kids. [When my first book was published], they were 4 and 6. There were a lot of children’s pictures books being read in our house and it motivated me to get a book done for them. They were very much a part of the process; it felt really special, like a family endeavor.

And what's the latest in this new book, Cara’s Kindness?

Cara is caring cat and it’s all about paying kindness forward. The book starts with Cara helping out a friend. Her friend says thanks and she says, 'No worries. Just pass out a kindness.' That kindness comes full circle back to Cara at the end of the book. It’s just a simple message, hopefully done in a fun way.