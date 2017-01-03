Dear Reader: This New Year's Resolution Is On My Mind





We’re all too familiar with the annual exercise of making New Year’s resolutions. Having reflected on our past year and wanting life to be better, we try to create a private roadmap for our lives. Generally we aspire to greater success, less weight, more exercise, deeper love, better jobs, more money and always better balance. I, however, am pathetically consistent at only one thing when it comes to resolutions: my failure to keep any past, say, January 7. But this year I’m really going to try and stick to one: Be more mindful.

You’ll hear more about this next month when we officially start our 2017 initiative. At that time, I’ll report on my first month of actively practicing mindfulness with the help of an app and a class at the University of Washington. In February, we’ll also formally begin a year of mission-driven content that will include stories in our print magazine and website as well as a program to connect readers around these issues through our social media channels and parent events.

In the meantime, get a jump on mindfulness by kicking back with this latest issue. You’ll be inspired to act after reading about the tech-savvy fathers in our feature; rather than wait for a solution to ease life for their kids with Type 1 diabetes, these driven dads made one themselves!

You’ll be moved by the latest addition to our ongoing STREAM series. In 2017, let’s do better at raising our daughters to have confidence in all things, including math. We can all resolve to stop spreading insecurity with that all too familiar excuse “I’m just not good at math.”

And, finally, you’ll be impressed by the family of Seattle Seahawk Michael Bennett. Michael and his wife, Pele, have three young daughters who are already dedicated contributors to the family’s foundation. You simply have to hear from this beautifully warm and loving daddy whose tenacity and drive help thousands of kids get healthy.

So with that, welcome to 2017! We look forward to sharing stories with you throughout the new year and hope to see you at one of our upcoming events. Up first: our annual Preschool Previews, which bring together the best and brightest in local education to give families direct access to early learning options. Remember, if you register early, you’ll be entered to win $1,500 in prizes. Not a bad way to start a new year.